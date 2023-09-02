GARRETT — Junior Camren Ruble rushed for 193 yards and scored three total touchdowns to lead Garrett to a 27-0 victory over Churubusco in a Northeast Corner Conference crossover football game Friday night at Memorial Field.

Ruble scored on runs of 4 and 3 yards, and also had a nine-yard touchdown pass from Calder Hefty late in the fourth quarter.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.