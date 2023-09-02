GARRETT — Junior Camren Ruble rushed for 193 yards and scored three total touchdowns to lead Garrett to a 27-0 victory over Churubusco in a Northeast Corner Conference crossover football game Friday night at Memorial Field.
Ruble scored on runs of 4 and 3 yards, and also had a nine-yard touchdown pass from Calder Hefty late in the fourth quarter.
Ruble had the 193 yards rushing on 35 carries, and also caught two passes for 32 yards.
Hefty was 9-of-12 passing for 116 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Parker Skelly late in the second quarter.
Luke Holcomb had three receptions for 16 yards for Garrett (1-2), and Skelly had two catches for 48 yards.
Senior Weston Rinker made 22 total tackles for the Eagles, including 12 assists, 2.5 for loss and a sack. Brennen Gaff had 20 total tackles, including 13 assists, and an interception, and also caught two passes for 44 yards.
Angelo Ianucilli ran for 86 yards on 20 carries for Churubusco (0-3).
Lakeland 69, Prairie Heights 14
At Hubert Cline Field in Brushy Prairie, the Lakers took a 35-0 lead after one quarter in winning its 20th straight game over the Panthers.
Sophomore Sean Conley scored on all four carries and rushed for 243 yards to lead Lakeland (3-0). Classmate Brayden Holbrook was 6-for-7 passing for 151 yards and three touchdowns. The Lakers had 502 yards of total offense and five quarterback sacks on defense.
Bo Kerns led the Lakeland defense with seven tackles, including six solos.
Falcon senior Chase Miller found a wide-open Blake Wright for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 36 seconds left, then Kaden Lang scored on a 2-point run to spoil the Hornets' home opener.
John Glenn (2-1) had three third-down conversions and a fourth down conversion on that game-winning scoring drive after Hornet Hawkins Hasselman kicked a 28-yard field goal to put is team ahead 24-22 with 7 minutes, 37 seconds left.
Hasselman also had a touchdown run, a touchdown pass to Micah Steury and a two-point pass to Lane King. Korbin Roan added a TD run for Angola (0-3).
Miller rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns for the Falcons. He also had nine tackles and an interception on defense.
Fairfield 35, Central Noble 6
In Benton, Tyler Shisler threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Tysen Deck in the fourth quarter for the Cougars' lone points. CN is 0-3.
The Falcons (2-1) led 28-0 at the half.
