College Basketball Brown makes all-tourney team
DAYTONA, Fla. — DeKalb graduate Leigha Brown returned from injury to help the 12th-rated Michigan women’s teams to two wins in the Daytona Beach Invitational over the holiday weekend.
Brown scored 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter to help the Wolverines as they topped Oregon State 61-52. She later scored 23 points in a 64-48 victory against Mississippi State.
Brown has a 14.3 scoring average in four appearances and is shooting 45 percent from the field.
The two strong efforts earned Brown a place on the all-tournament team.
Michigan is 7-0 to start the season and visits 10th-ranked Louisville tonight as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The game will be shown on ESPN starting at 7 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball Lakers defeat East Noble
KENDALLVILLE — Lakeland won 56-38 over East Noble Tuesday night in The Big Blue Pit.
Faith Riehl had 21 points, five rebounds and three steals to lead the Lakers (4-5).
Peyton Hartsough and Kayla Poole had 11 points each for Lakeland. Poole also grabbed seven rebounds while Hartsough also had six rebounds and five steals. Alivia Rasler added seven points, eight steals, four rebounds and a blocked shot.
Payton Quake had 12 points and Kya Mosley scored 10 for the Knights (1-6).
Heights pulls away from LPC
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights defeated Lakewood Park Christian 51-33 on Tuesday.
Heights (3-3) opened up a close game in the second half, outscoring LPC 26-12 in the final 16 minutes.
Kennedy Kugler had a double-double for PH with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Alayna Boots had 11 points, five assists and four rebounds. Trevyn Terry added 10 points, four boards and two steals. Alex German had eight points, six rebounds and two steals.
Jade Carnahan and Frannie Talarico had seven points each for Lakewood Park (2-5).
Cougars lose at Goshen
GOSHEN — Central Noble lost to Goshen 44-27 on Tuesday.
Madi Vice had 17 points for the Cougars (6-3), and Meghan Kiebel had seven points. The RedHawks are 3-4.
Westview falls at Northridge
MIDDLEBURY — Westview lost to Northridge 58-22 on Tuesday.
Julia Mantyla had 14 points and Eva Fisher scored 12 for the Raiders (5-2).
Sara Lapp had eight points for the Warriors. Hope Bortner and Hailey Miller each scored six.
In other area action Tuesday, Churubusco lost at home to Adams Central 56-23.
WN loses at home to Wawasee
LIGONIER — Wawasee defeated West Noble 55-22 on Tuesday evening.
Scoring for the Chargers were Mackensy Mabie with 10 and Shey Torres and Maddie Bottles each with four points.
Prep Boys Basketball Railroaders beaten by Woodlan
WOODBURN — Garrett lost to Woodlan in a non-conference contest Tuesday 67-38.
Luke Coffman and Tyler Gater had 11 points each for the Railroaders (0-3), and Jasen Bailey scored 10.
Braden Smith scored 22 points — including five three-pointers — and Joe Reidy added 20 for Woodlan (3-0).
Prep Swimming Knights boys best Vikings
KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble boys team defeated Huntington North 93-82 in a Northeast 8 Conference dual Tuesday at the Cole Center YMCA. The Knight girls lost to the Vikings 100-83.
Owen Chambers (100- and 200-yard freestyle) and Jack Bolinger (100 breaststroke, 200 individual medley) each won two individual events to lead the EN boys. The Knights won the 400 freestyle relay with the team of Chambers, Bolinger, Hunter Cole and Nathan Richards.
Event wins for the East Noble girls came from Lily Meyer in diving, Sydney Burke in the 200 freestyle and Meagan Kabrich in the 500 freestyle.
East Noble boys 93, Huntington North 82
(all EN swimmers unless otherwise noted)
200-yard medley relay — 1. H. North (Schulte, Kowalski, Anson, Gross) 1:53.72, 2. EN (Richards, Bolinger, Cole, Chambers) 1:55.87, 3. EN (Fleck, Jansen, G. Brown, Robinson) 2:13.82.
200 freestyle — 1. Chambers 2:08.53, 4. Moses 2:37.86, 6. McNamara 3:04.90.
200 individual medley — 1. Bolinger 2:30.50, 3. Robinson 2:52.05.
50 freestyle — 1. Schulte (HN) 24.30, 2. Cole 25.92, 3. Shank 28.78, 5. Marzion 34.90.
Diving — 1. Fleck 192.80 points.
100 butterfly — 1. Anson (HN) 1:10.57, 2. G. Brown 1:18.20, 3. Robinson 1:18.49, 4. Jansen 1:29.56.
100 freestyle — 1. Chambers 55.50, 2. Cole 57.67, 4. Moses 1:08.69.
500 freestyle — 1. Kowalski (HN) 5:47.37, 2. Richards 5:59.48, 3. G. Brown 6:44.03.
200 freestyle relay — 1. H. North (Schulte, Kowalski, York, Gross) 1:49.67, 2. EN (Robinson, Moses, Jansen, G. Brown) 2:02.83, 4. EN (Marzion, Walter, Shank, McNamara) 2:21.85.
100 backstroke — 1. Schulte (HN) 1:01.75, 2. Richards 1:08.03, 3. Fleck 1:15.38, 6. McNamara 1:37.07.
100 breaststroke — 1. Bolinger 1:11.18, 3. Jansen 1:23.20, 6. Walter 3:08.63.
400 freestyle relay — 1. EN (Chambers, Richards, Cole, Bolinger) 4:00.77, 4. EN (Marzion, McNamara, Moses, Walter) 5:44.74.
Huntington North 100, East Noble girls 83
(all EN swimmers unless otherwise noted)
200-yard medley relay — 1. H. North (Carpenter, Houser, Vanlandingham, Reich) 2:05.39, 2. EN (Burke, Pankop, Kabrich, P. Anderson) 2:15.15, 4. EN (Gr. Marzion, Beltz, Schooley, Brayton) 2:37.89.
200 freestyle — 1. Burke 2:28.53, 3. K. Savoie 2:39.64, 5. Gr. Marzion 2:48.50.
200 individual medley — 1. MacAleese (HN) 2:33.79, 2. Kabrich 2:46.13, 4. Ry. David 2:53.03, 6. Beltz 3:12.17.
50 freestyle — 1. Reich (HN) 26.73, 3. K. Savoie 31.42, 4. Brayton 32.90, 5. I. Brown 35.09.
Diving — 1. L. Meyer 239.3 points, 2. Stein 170.6, 3. Kitzmiller 90.5.
100 butterfly — 1. Carpenter (HN) 1:08.89, 2. Ry. David 1:18.38, 4. Nguyen 1:35.11, 5. Schooley 1:41.62.
100 freestyle — 1. Reich (HN) 59.86, 2. P. Anderson 1:02.10, 4. Burke 1:08.23, 5. Pankop 1:09.14.
500 freestyle — 1. Kabrich 6:20.50, 4. Lash 7:35.54, 5. Schooley 7:37.44.
200 freestyle relay — 1. H. North (MacAleese, Houser, Kalhoefer, Reich) 1:57.02, 2. EN (Nguyen, Pankop, Ry. David, Kabrich) 2:07.64, 4. EN (Gr. Marzion, Schooley, K. Savoie, Beltz) 2:13.40.
100 backstroke — 1. Carpenter (HN) 1:02.94, 2. P. Anderson 1:11.79, 4. Gr. Marzion 1:26.02.
100 breaststroke — 1. MacAleese (HN) 1:19.36, 2. Pankop 1:22.83, 5. Beltz 1:35.42, 6. Brayton 1:42.25.
400 freestyle relay — 1. H. North (Kalhoefer, Sink, Carpenter, MacAleese) 4:21.92, 2. EN (Burke, Ry. David, Brayton, P. Anderson) 4:38.04, 3. EN (Lash, I. Brown, Artecki, Stein) 5:58.05.
Prep Wrestling Fremont downs Archers
FREMONT — Fremont defeated Fort Wayne South Side 54-12 on Tuesday night.
The eight head-to-head matches were won by pinfall. The Eagles won seven of them, including six in the first period.
Getting pins for Fremont were Zak Pica (126 pounds), Aidan Hawkins (132), Wyatt Claxton (145), Carter Meeks (152), Zandier Rowe (170), Jacob Behm (195) and Terran Wills (285).
Middle School Basketball Cougar boys 6th win B-game
SOUTH WHITLEY — Central Noble’s sixth grade boys basketball team won the “B” game over Whitko 8-0 Tuesday at South Whitley Elementary. The Cougars lost to “A” game 38-20.
The “B” game was shortened to two 6-minute quarters. Dawson Ewell had six points and Cooper Kugler had two points for CN.
In the “A” game, Zackary Chenoweth had nine points and Bryson Stump scored seven for Central Noble.
