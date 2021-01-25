INDIANAPOLIS — The sectional pairings were announced Sunday evening for the 46th annual Indiana High School Athletic Association Girls Basketball State Tournament presented by the Indiana Fever and the Indiana Pacers.
Area teams will be competing in sectionals held at DeKalb (Class 4A), Garrett (3A), Wawasee (3A), Eastside (2A), Fairfield (2A) and Fremont (1A).
The Class 3A sectionals in the area will be exciting and will include five of the top six teams in the Northeast Corner Conference.
NECC Tournament champion Angola will be in the Garrett Sectional. The host Railroaders and the Hornets will be in separate sides of the bracket. Angola will have to deal with the other sectional contender immediately as it plays Concordia in a first-round game next Tuesday at around 7:30 p.m.
The Hornets were one-and-done last season as they were beaten by the Cadets 42-32 in the semifinals.
Concordia is battle-tested and experienced and has a good mix of size and perimeter players.
Six-foot-2 senior Chanteese Craig anchors the paint with 15.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game and is shooting 61% from the field. Sophomore Annaka Nelson is 5-10 and can play inside and out, averaging 12.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game and is hitting 35% of her three-point shots (23-66). Senior Grace Hedtke has 13.1 ppg and 2 spg, made 33% of her triple tries (38-114) and is an 84% free-throw shooter (54-64). Athletic junior guard LonDynn Betts has 7.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.5 spg and 3.6 assists per contest, and is 37% from beyond the arc (25-68).
Garrett's road to the sectional final won't be as tough as Angola's. The Railroaders play Leo in the first game of the sectional next Tuesday at 6 p.m. If they win, they play Woodlan in the semifinals on Feb. 5.
Garrett has defeated both Woodlan and Leo on the road earlier this season. The Railroaders only beat Woodlan 45-39 in their season opener on Nov. 5. The Warriors have lost a lot of close games and are 4-9 over the last two months.
Garrett won that sectional last year at Concordia, and has the super starting five of juniors Morgan Ostrowski, Nataley Armstrong, Faith Owen and Taylor Gerke and sophomore Bailey Kelham. The Railroaders will try to clinch the NECC regular season title outright tonight at home against Fremont.
Bishop Dwenger will play Concordia or Angola in the second semifinal on Feb. 5. The Saints are coached by Steve Wiktorowski, who coached the Prairie Heights boys from 1995-2002.
There will be an NECC half of the bracket in the 3A Wawasee Sectional. Central Noble will play Lakeland in the first game next Tuesday at 6 p.m. with the winner taking on West Noble in the semifinals.
It will be the rubber match between the Cougars and the Lakers. Lakeland won in Albion 44-40 in a first-round NECC Tournament game on Jan. 12. CN won in LaGrange 60-55 on Thursday. Lakeland lost sophomore standout Faith Riehl in that game to a season-ending knee injury.
The senior-laden Chargers have played well for the last two months. Senior guard Lilly Mast is one of area's top players. Sophomore guard Mackensy Mabie has been the area's most impactful newcomer.
Tippecanoe Valley is the best team on the other half of the bracket and has a bye to the semifinals. Having to go through NorthWood is never easy and that might be the case. The Panthers play Wawasee in round one next Tuesday.
It's been a rare difficult season for the Panthers, who are 1-13.
The coronavirus has created problems for the girls basketball and volleyball teams at NorthWood this school year. Each team has been in quarantine a couple of times.
The Panther cagers graduated four seniors from last season's 3A state championship team, including post standouts Kate Rulli and Maddy Payne. Coach Adam Yoder also went out on that good note and resigned after only six seasons.
NorthWood did not look far to find a quality replacement in Mark Heeter, who led Triton's girls to 1A state titles in 2000 and 2001 and has been an assistant coach for a highly successful NorthWood volleyball team for the past decade.
DeKalb will host the local 4A sectional. The Barons and East Noble have opportunities in first-round games next Tuesday. The Knights take on a one-win Fort Wayne North Side team at 6 p.m., followed by DeKalb against Northrop.
East Noble has already blown out the Legends 66-25 in Kendallville on Dec. 15. The Barons lost at home to the Bruins 37-36 on Nov. 30.
Semifinal games will be much harder for East Noble and DeKalb if they get there. The EN-Legends winner takes on a deep, talented Carroll team. The Barons-Northrop winner plays Snider, led by Loyola (Chicago) signee Destiny Jackson and terrific freshman Jordyn Poole.
In Class 2A, Eastside won't have it easy in its own sectional. It will play South Adams in the final first-round contest on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. That winner will more than likely play defending sectional champion Adams Central in the semifinals. The Flying Jets play winless Canterbury in round one.
The Starfires knocked out the Blazers 42-34 in round one last year in Bluffton. Eastside got the rematch despite not playing in South Adams' tournament between the holidays because COVID-19 concerns canceled it.
Freshman Macy Pries and sophomore sister Peyton Pries lead the way for South Adams and coach Brett Freeman, who coached the Eastside girls from 2006-12 and was an assistant at Fremont before that.
Churubusco has an opportunity in its opener against a two-win Whitko team next Tuesday at 7 p.m. The winner takes on Bluffton in the first semifinal on Feb. 5.
In the 2A sectional at Fairfield, Prairie Heights has a favorable draw to get to the final. The Panthers have more talent than first-round opponent South Bend Career Academy and possible semifinal foe LaVille.
The other half of the bracket is much tougher and Westview is in it. The Warriors play Bremen in the first round next Tuesday with the winner taking on the host Falcons in the semifinals.
The Lions won the sectional last year and are led by junior guard Ellia Foster with 19.9 ppg, 7 rpg and 2.5 spg. She made 50 three-point shots.
The Falcons can lock opponents down, but are inconsistent offensively. Sophomores Brea Garber and Bailey Willard can catch fire.
The 1A tournament at Fremont is up for grabs.
Two of the leading contenders meet in the second first-round game next Tuesday as Lakewood Park takes on Blackhawk Christian.
The Panthers rely heavily on senior guard Chloe Jolloff. Athletic backcourt mate Frannie Talarico is in a groove after quarantine and an injury got in the way in November. Young players were forced into big roles early, and that should help the Panthers at this time of the season.
Led by guard Hailee Kline, the Braves won 13 of their first 15 games, but they've been vulnerable since just before Christmas. They lost to sectional rivals Lakewood Park and Bethany Christian over the last two weeks.
The Bruins will be waiting for the Fremont-Elkhart Christian winner in the semifinals. Freshmen Mariah Stoltzfus and Zoe Willems have played big roles in Bethany's solid season.
Fremont is capable of surprises, and could get some confidence going next Tuesday. It beat ECA at home 54-23 on Jan. 5.
The Lakewood Park-Blackhawk winner will play Hamilton in a semifinal contest on Feb. 5.
Local IHSAA Girls Basketball Sectional Pairings
Class 4A (at DeKalb)
Feb. 2: First round — F.W. North Side (1-18) vs. East Noble (8-14), 6 p.m.; Northrop (8-9) vs. DeKalb (3-17), 8 p.m.
Feb. 5: Semifinals — Carroll (18-2) vs. North Side-EN winner, 6 p.m.; Snider (11-6) vs. Northrop-DeKalb winner, 8 p.m.
Feb. 6: Final, between semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Class 3A (at Garrett)
Feb. 2: First round — Leo (3-14) vs. Garrett (16-2), 6 p.m.; Angola (16-4) vs. Concordia (13-6), 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 5: Semifinals — Woodlan (7-11) vs. Leo-Garrett winner, 6 p.m.; Bishop Dwenger (6-16) vs. AHS-Concordia winner, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 6: Final, between semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A (at Wawasee)
Feb. 2: First round — Central Noble (15-4 before Monday) vs. Lakeland (17-6), 6 p.m.; NorthWood (1-13) vs. Wawasee (6-10), 7:45 p.m.
Feb. 5: Semifinals — West Noble (15-5) vs. CN-Lakeland winner, 6 p.m.; Tippecanoe Valley (12-7) vs. NorthWood-Wawasee winner, 7:45 p.m.
Feb. 6: Final, between semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A (at Fairfield)
Feb. 2: First round — South Bend Career Academy (2-13) vs. Prairie Heights (9-11), 6 p.m.; Westview (3-17) vs. Bremen (9-9), 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 5: Semifinals — LaVille (2-10) vs. SBCA-PH winner, 6 p.m.; Fairfield vs. Westview-Bremen winner, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 6: Final, between semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Class 2A (at Eastside)
Feb. 2: First round — Churubusco (5-15) vs. Whitko (2-17), 7 p.m.
Feb. 3: First round — Adams Central (13-8) vs. Canterbury (0-13), 6 p.m.; Eastside (10-9) vs. South Adams (8-11), 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 5: Semifinals — Bluffton (11-9) vs. Churubusco-Whitko winner, 6 p.m.; Feb. 3 winners, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 6: Final, between semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Class 1A (at Fremont)
Feb. 2: First round — Elkhart Christian Academy (5-12) vs. Fremont (4-17), 6 p.m.; Blackhawk Christian (15-5) vs. Lakewood Park Christian (11-6), 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 5: Semifinals — Bethany Christian (15-6 before Monday) vs. ECA-Fremont winner, 6 p.m.; Hamilton (0-7) vs. Blackhawk-LPC winner, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 6: Final, between semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
