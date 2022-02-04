WATERFORD MILLS — It wasn’t a close game.
But by the excitement of the Fremont fans in attendance, you wouldn’t know it.
That’s because senior Jada Rhonehouse, coming into the game needing 32 points to score 1,000 for her career, scored a game-high 34 en route to a 71-23 victory over Hamilton and a trip to the IHSAA Girls Basketball Class 1A Sectional 51 championship game tonight against Blackhawk Christian.
“We ran plays that we thought she’d get open on and we tried to hit her all the time, and I told our girls they need to score more points themselves. But they were willing to give it up for their teammate and get her where she needed to be,” Eagles coach Scott Sprague said. “I’m just proud of the whole group.”
At the end of the first quarter, Rhonehouse was already in double figures with 11 points to help the team to a 30-4 lead. At halftime, she had 23, just needing nine to hit the 1,000 mark.
She scored both the first and the last basket of the third quarter, and it would be the latter that sent the Eagles bench and fanbase into a frenzy to celebrate their senior.
“Emotional,” Rhonehouse said of how she felt after the game. “A while ago, I didn’t think I’d be able to get this because I missed a few games due to COVID-19 and then a few games got canceled this year. It was a big thing for us to beat Bethany and I know a lot of the girls said they did it for me, but I don’t want them to think that because it’s a team thing. It wasn’t possible without them.”
Rhonehouse is the 10th Eagle and fourth Fremont girl to hit the mark, after Jamie LaRue, Brooke Boggs, and her sister Shae.
“Shae and I would always go to open gyms and work on basketball in our backyard together, which my dad coached both of us through,” Jada Rhonehouse said. “We’ve always worked together to try and make this possible.”
Adding on to Rhonehouse’s total, freshman Addy Parr finished with nine points and junior Alexis Book had seven to round out the top scorers. Hamilton senior Raymie Howard led the Marines with seven.
The Eagles improved to 8-15 with the victory while Hamilton’s season concludes at 2-13.
Blackhawk Christian 51,
Lakewood Park 35
In the opener, the Panthers’ season came to an end against the Class 1A No. 11 Blackhawk Christian Braves. Lakewood Park had its work cut out for it all night long
The Braves took a fast 9-0 lead off three 3-pointers. They would hit two more for the quarter to help towards a 17-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Braves would add on to their lead, ahead 28-12 at halftime and 41-19 after three quarters.
Lakewood Park fought valiantly in the fourth. That included a 10-0 run, but the deficit was too large for the Panthers to fight back from.
“These were a great group of girls for my first year,” Panthers coach Jared Estep said. “I told them the other day that we had one girl miss two games and everybody else missed three. We went through a lot of adversity this year, so I’m proud of how we stuck together.”
Senior Frannie Talarico led the Panthers with a game-high 14 points. Blackhawk’s Lily Helmuth led her team with 11.
Lakewood Park ends its season at 9-13, while the Braves improved to 17-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.