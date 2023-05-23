BUTLER — There was plenty to go around for Eastside’s softball team.
Seven players had at least one hit as the Blazers shut out the Heritage Patriots 10-0 Saturday in the final regular season game.
Eastside (26-2) concludes regular-season play ranked second in the final Softball Coaches Association of Indiana Class 2A poll.
Natalie Lower (14-1) was a dual threat, connected for three hits, including a double, and driving in three runs. In the pitching circle, she tossed a complete-game three-hitter, allowing just one walk while striking out six.
Grace Kreischer, Grace McClain, Katie O’Brien and Victoria Roose had two hits each as the Blazers strung together 13 hits. McClain and Jayci Kitchen drove in two runs each. Despite the entire 2020 season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McClain became Eastside’s career runs batted in leader.
The Blazers scored in every inning, picking up one run each in the first and fourth innings, and adding four-spots in both the second and third.
Eastside will play Central Noble tonight in Class 2A sectional play at Butler. That game will follow the Westview-Churubusco contest, which begins at 5:30 p.m.
The Cougars defeated Prairie Heights 6-4 in a first-round game Monday.
On Friday in Butler, the Blazers defeated Northrop 11-1. Lower was the winning pitcher for Eastside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.