College track and field athletes from the area and from Trine University compete in last chance meets this weekend at Baldwin Wallace, Ohio, and Saint Francis, Illinois.
On Friday, Trine had several athletes in the Harrison Dillard Twilight at Baldwin Wallace in Berea, Ohio.
That included plenty of sprinters for the Thunder men, led by Josh Davis, Danny Vinson and Evan Selby running personal-best times in the 200-meter dash. Davis led Trine in 22.08 seconds, followed by Vinson in 22.34 seconds and Selby in 23.45 seconds.
Ben Williams also ran the 200 for the Thunder and finished in 22.61 seconds.
In the 100 prelims, Vinson finished in 11.14 seconds with Davis at 11.17 seconds and Williams at 11.40 seconds.
Selby finished his 110 hurdles preliminary race in 15.51 seconds.
Trine’s 4-by-100 relay team of Greysen Spohn, Vinson, Williams and Davis finished in 41.90 seconds, which was a tenth of a second faster than its winning time in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Outdoor Championships at Albion last week.
Holden Martin ran a personal-best 4 minutes, 2.08 seconds in the 1,500.
Spohn cleared the bar at 6 feet, 6.25 inches in the high jump. Theodore Samra threw the hammer 172-7.
For the Trine women, Evie Miller finished the 3,000 steeplechase in 10:20.94. Haley Livingston long jumped 18-0.25 and finished her 100 hurdles prelim race in 15.09 seconds.
At the St. Francis Fighting Chance meet in Joliet, Illinois, Westview graduate Kent Yoder finished second in the 5,000 Section A race in 14:56.91. Forester teammate and East Noble graduate Austin Liepe was 14th in that same section in 15:22.77, and Trine’s Noah Acker of Kendallville was 18th in 15:43.10.
In the men’s 10,000, Thunder freshman Joseph Packard was eighth in 32:07.55. Fellow Trine freshman Lydia Randolph was eighth in the women’s 10,000 in 38:52.91.
Twin brothers and Westview High graduates Spencer and Remington Carpenter was part of the Saint Francis, Indiana, 4-by-800 relay team that placed seventh in 8:00.62.
In the hammer throw, Cougar sophomore and Central Noble graduate Cole Miller was 13th on the men’s side at 46.42 meters and Churubusco freshman Kaylee Simmons was 15th for USF among the women at 33.81 meters.
On Saturday at Saint Francis, East Noble graduate Mariah Maley was eighth in the 400 hurdles for Saint Francis, Indiana, in 1:09.22, and Cougar teammate Audrey Ziegler from Churubusco was 10th in 1:10.25.
USF’s Emma Kioski from Garrett was 13th in the 100 prelims in 12.76 and 22nd in the 200 in 26.27 seconds.
