GARRETT — Just about every baseball player has big dreams, and Garrett’s Gage Smith gets to live one of his: playing baseball at the next level.
The Garrett senior recently signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne, where he will study business.
“It’s really exciting,” Smith said. “I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life.
“I want to work on my pitching, really perfect my craft as well as hitting. I might possibly be a two-way player there.”
Garrett baseball coach Jason Richards said Smith checks all the boxes coaches look for.
“I’ve only had him for one year, but he’s been the leader you want. He does everything that a coach would do on the field,” Richards stated.
“He’s fought through adversity from football season with his knee. He was ready day one to play, and that really shows a lot about his character.”
Smith’s influence is felt throughout the dugout and on the field, including with Richards’ son, Trey, a junior on the Railroader team.
“It shows the younger guys, ‘Hey, there’s a lot of stuff out there we can go do,’” Richards said. “I’ve got a lot of guys in the stream that are looking to play at the next level. It kind of opens their eyes too.
“I know my son looks up to him as a role model because he does everything the right way.”
