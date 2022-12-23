WATERLOO — DeKalb got close to Lakeland a few times Thursday, but Lakeland’s defense didn’t allow anything else.
The Lakers dug in on the defensive end and made 10 steals, and were able to hold off the Barons 58-55.
The game was originally scheduled to lead off the Baron Shootout, a four-team tournament that was called off due to the forecast of bad weather.
Ben Keil scored a game-best 28 points to pace the Lakers (5-3). Christian Troyer and Nate Keil both added 10.
Caden Pettis scored 23 to lead the Barons (0-8). Kiefer Nagel came off the bench with four threes for 12 points.
“We were really good defensively until the last minute when we were supposed to be switching picks,” Lakeland coach Chris Keil said. “We let Pettis get open on a few shots. (We needed) a little better communication.
“Our defense is our strong point this year. We’re playing sound man-to-man and zone. That’s our identity. We’re becoming a pretty good defensive team.”
The Barons drew even on two free throws by Pettis at 28-28 with 5:27 left in the third quarter. Lakeland responded with five points in just more than a minute and eventually completed a 7-0 to get some breathing room.
“When they tied it we went on a seven-point run,” Coach Keil said. “The guys made a couple of good defensive stops and got some defensive rebounds, and then got some good shots. We’re doing a better job of digging in and being selective when the game is close.”
It was close again in the fourth when one of Nagel’s threes got the Barons within 42-41 with 5:30 to play, but again the Lakers responded quickly. Ben Keil went the distance with a rebound and had a personal 6-0 run to establish another seven-point margin.
Lakeland spread the lead to as much as 53-44. The Barons battled back in scramble mode, and a three by Pettis trimmed the lead to 56-53 with 11.7 seconds to go, but Ben Keil’s two free throws pulled Lakeland out of danger.
“We’re happy to be 5-3,” Coach Keil said. “We lost a one-point game (Westview) and a two-point game (Fairfield) at home, but overall we’re very happy with where we’re at. We can’t complain.
“Getting a couple wins against Northeast 8 teams is always good, both of them on the road (East Noble and DeKalb). It teaches our guys that it isn’t the size of the school, it’s the size of the heart.”
DeKalb took the junior varsity game 49-31. Bowen Minehart led the Barons with 14 points, and Will Weber and Myles Dobson both scored eight. Justin Carlson scored a game-high 16 for Lakeland and Kyle Hartsough added five.
Both teams are off until the start of the new year, when the Lakers host South Bend Career Academy on Jan. 5, 2023, and the Barons travel to play New Haven on Jan. 7, 2023.
