College Wrestling
Morrison makes history for Trine
ADRIAN, Mich. — Freshman Riley Morrison of Princeton, Texas, became the first woman to ever wrestle for Trine University Sunday when she wrestled in the Adrian College Women’s Open.
Morrison picked up the first match victory in the history of Thunder women’s wrestling when she defeated Adrian freshman Jo Medina by technical fall, 10-0 in 73 seconds.
Morrison was 1-3 on the day. She was pinned three times, twice from other Bulldogs and lasted 3 minutes, 53 seconds before getting pinned by Alice Todryk from Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
The Adrian Open was the first NCAA women’s wrestling event of the 2020-21 season.
