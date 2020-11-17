AUBURN – Lakewood Park Christian’s girls basketball team started fast and pulled away in the third quarter to beat Westview 50-28 Tuesday night.
The Panthers (3-1) jumped out to a 16-5 lead after one quarter. After a slow start to the second half, Lakewood Park got its transition game going to put the game out of reach.
LPC led 25-15 at halftime. That score did not change over the first two minutes of the third quarter. Then the Panthers lifted their lead to 18 in a time span of over three minutes.
Senior guard Chloe Jolloff led Lakewood Park with 17 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and five assists. Freshman center Grace Merkel had 10 points and five rebounds. Senior guard Mackenzie Shepherd added nine points, seven boards and four assists.
Senior forward Hallie Mast had 11 points and classmate Inah Miller scored seven for the Warriors (0-3).
Both teams return to action this coming Tuesday after having games postponed before that. Westview will host Bethany Christian at 6 p.m. to open a varsity doubleheader, and the Panthers will travel to Fort Wayne North Side.
Westview’s junior varsity and varsity games at Goshen initially scheduled for Thursday was rescheduled for Dec. 21.
Lakewood Park’s games at Hamilton originally scheduled for Saturday was postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing at Hamilton. No makeup date has been set yet for those contests.
