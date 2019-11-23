WATERLOO — The good defense is bringing a good offense.
It’s working just like Garrett girls basketball coach Bob Lapadot had hoped as county rival DeKalb found out in a 59-32 Railroader victory Friday.
The Railroaders (4-0) limited the Barons to two points in the opening quarter and had a hand in 25 turnovers by the hosts, many of which became scoring opportunities.
“That’s what we have to do,” Lapadot said. “It’s hard to defend when they have five people who could score. It was a tough test for us. I was pleased with the way we did that.
“We got some points off our offense. We made them work very hard on the offensive end, and then they’re tired and they want to rest on the defensive end. We scored at all levels. The point guard (Nataley Armstrong) scores 16, the wing (Bailey Kelham) scores 20, the center (Morgan Ostrowski) scores 17 and hits two threes. That’s the diversity we want.”
Armstrong made six steals for Garrett and Faith Owen and Ostrowski both had four. Ostrowski also snared a game-best 11 rebounds. The Railroaders were 21-of-27 at the line, with Kelham perfect on 13 tries.
The Barons (1-4) struggled to get shots in the first half, attempting only 16 over the first two quarters. Their offense found its way better in the third quarter, when DeKalb topped its first-half output with 14 points.
Maddie Hickman led the Barons with 11 points and seven rebounds.
“Congrats to Garrett, they played extremely well and they really handed it to us tonight,” DeKalb coach Brett Eltzroth said. “They gave us a nice schooling session tonight.
“Armstrong controlled their pace, and everyone else on Garrett stepped up and were able to feed off her driving and kicking ability. We had a few breakdowns defensively. We tried different things, it just didn’t work out.”
The Big Train led 14-2 at the quarter and stretched its margin to 28-11 at the half.
“This is the first time a lot of these guys have played in a big environment with a loud crowd, but that’s all going to double come Tuesday when we go to Angola,” Lapadot said.
“It’s a good learning process. We pulled together very well. With a young team, we’re gaining confidence.”
The Barons found some life near the end of the third with three-pointers by Morgann Leslie and Addison Ruby sandwiching a three-point play by Hickman.
“Offensively, we got some good looks but unfortunately we missed. We had opportunities and we’re looking at trying to get better,” Eltzroth said.
In the junior varsity game, Aida Haynes hit an 18-footer with 3.7 seconds left to lift Garrett to a 27-26 victory. The Railroaders knocked away a long pass downcourt by the Barons as time ran out.
Madilyn Malcolm led the Big Train with eight points, Halle Hathaway added six and Sophia Ruble scored five. Delaney Cox scored a game-high nine for DeKalb, and Keri Timbrook and Evie Pepple both added four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.