WATERLOO — Parker Smith has done whatever was needed in his time with the DeKalb baseball team, and will probably continue to do so in the upcoming season.
That’s probably what makes him a good fit for college baseball. He committed to play for coach Jake Martin at Wabash College Monday.
The Little Giants compete in NCAA Division III and the North Coast Athletic Conference. Smith said he plans to study accounting.
Smith led DeKalb’s Northeast 8 Conference co-champions in hitting (.346), home runs (five) and RBIs (27) last season. He had an on-base percentage of .446 and also had four doubles and three triples.
He occasionally moved in from shortstop to the mound and had a 2-1 pitching record with a 4.58 ERA. He struck out 25 and walked 11 in 18 1/3 innings.
“I’m proud of Parker. Wabash got an absolute steal,” DeKalb coach Collin Bice said. “You talk about five-tool players in baseball. He can hit, he can throw, he can run. I’m excited to see what he’s got in store for us these next few months, but obviously at the next level for the next four years it’s going to be something special.”
Smith said his interest in playing college baseball started when he played for a highly regarded travel team in Indianapolis as an eighth-grader.
“I started to going to showcases and talked to some college coaches,” he said. “I thought then that was what I wanted to do.”
He added that it’s a relief to have his college decision taken care of before his senior season with the Barons begins.
“Now I’m relaxed, I don’t have to worry about what I’m going to do next year. I can just focus on this year,” Smith said.
Bice will enjoy having his services for one more year.
“He’s a guy who does everything you ask,” Bice said. “He’s a dog up the middle at shortstop and he can pitch for us.
“In college he’ll do whatever it takes. Whether there are openings in the middle infield, if they need him at the corners or in the outfield, he’s athletic enough to play all the positions.”
