LAGRANGE — Sixteen Northeast Corner Conference baseball players are ready to show what they are made of out of season in the conference’s first annual home run derby Sunday afternoon at Lakeland High School.
“The goal is to go out and win it. But it’s just good to go out and show everybody what I got,” Prairie Heights sophomore Tyler Curtis said at the Home Run Derby Media Night at Lakeland on Wednesday.
“This is a pretty cool. I haven’t done anything like this, so this is cool that Jayce (Riegling) and Braden (Yoder) put something like this together.”
The first round begins at 3 p.m. The baseball event will be carried live on Facebook on the Hometown Media page.
The top eight home run hitters from the first round will advance to the second round. The top two home run hitters in the second round will compete for the championship.
Each derby participant will have three minutes per at-bat in each round. The first swing starts the clock.
To break ties in each round, there will be a 10-pitch swing-off. The second tiebreaker and beyond will be a five-pitch swing-offs until the ties are broken.
The fences will be moved in for the home run derby. A snow fence will be used across the outfield, and that the dimensions will be 275 feet down the right field and left field lines and 325 feet in straightaway center. The shortened dimensions even the playing field.
“It’s pretty neat to be in it,” West Noble senior Hunter Saggars said. “I like hitting for contact. I’m not a big power hitter.”
Lakeland seniors Riegling and Yoder put the NECC Home Run Derby together as a senior project. They have brought in many corporate sponsors and brought a philanthropic element with the derby. All proceeds from the event will go to Hello Gorgeous!, a non-profit organization based in Mishawaka that provides complimentary makeovers and cosmetic education for women battling all cancers.
“It’s a fun way to do something we love and help a great cause,” Westview junior catcher Nick Mortrud said.
Garrett senior Tristan Taylor said, “Everybody benefits in one way, shape or form.”
Railroader senior Camden Harris added, “The main objective is a good time.”
The players have been regularly getting swings in during the fall and will have plenty of time to readjust their swings after going for the fences on Sunday.
“I’ve stayed in shape and hit about every day,” Mortrud said. “When I found out about the derby, I bumped it up a bit.”
Two guys still playing football will take part in the home run derby in Prairie Heights sophomore Camden Hall and Fairfield senior Felipe Arevalo.
Only one of them will be playing for a Class 2A sectional football championship as of Sunday as Hall’s Panthers will travel near Goshen to take on Arevalo’s Falcons in a semifinal game tonight.
Hall is expected to come back tonight after missing Heights’ last four football games because of a quad contusion. The three-sport athlete is also making time for baseball on Sunday.
Arevalo also received the blessing of Fairfield football coach Matt Thacker. “Baseball is my main sport,” Arevalo said. “The football coaches are understanding.
“It’ll be freezing.”
The weather might remind the players of playing baseball in late March and early April. According to weather.com as of Thursday, the forecast for Sunday afternoon in LaGrange is overcast with high temperatures around 45 degrees.
With the help of Lakeland athletic director Roman Smith, Riegling and Yoder worked this event in order maintain the eligibility of the student-athletes participating. To still stay out of trouble, they can not have their high school baseball coaches of any type pitch to them on Sunday.
Fairfield’s Owen Miller said his dad will pitch to him. Central Noble participants Nathan Burr and Dylan Eggl will pitch to each other.
Riegling and Yoder encourages area youth league baseball players to attend and shag balls in the outfield.
Northeast Corner Conference Home Run Derby
Sunday’s first-round matchups
Nick Mortrud, Jr., Westview, vs. Brayden Bontrager, Jr., Lakeland
Gage Smith, Jr., Garrett, vs. Dylan Eggl, Jr., Central Noble
Camden Harris, Sr., Garrett, vs. Camden Hall, So. Prairie Heights
Owen Miller, So. Fairfield, vs. Connor Kreis, Sr., Fremont
Tyler Curtis, So., Prairie Heights, vs. Evan Snyder, Jr., Churubusco
Nathan Burr, Sr., Central Noble, vs. Kolton Taylor, Sr., Lakeland
Tristan Taylor, Sr. Garrett, vs. Felipe Arevalo, Sr., Fairfield
Hunter Saggars, Sr., West Noble, vs. Takota Sharick, Jr., Westview
