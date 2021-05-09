WATERLOO — DeKalb and Huntington North rode their aces into the sixth inning of a tie game in Saturday’s baseball doubleheader.
Aric Ehmke of the Barons and Austin Oswalt of the Vikings had the other side’s batters frustrated much of the day. When Oswalt issued his fifth walk with a growing pitch count, however, the Vikings thought it best to take him out.
Ehmke delivered the clutch hit, a long double to the gap in right-center to chase home Logan Greer with the tie-breaking run, and Alex Leslie added a clutch two-run single later in the inning.
Ehmke slammed the door in the seventh, and the Barons had a 5-2 victory to complete a doubleheader sweep. Parker Smith had pitched DeKalb to a 3-2 win in the opener, scattering six hits and striking out six in a complete-game effort.
The second game counted as a Northeast 8 Conference game, after the two clubs had been rained out Thursday.
“It’s gratifying to win two games in one day. With the second game being a conference game that makes it even better,” DeKalb coach Tim Murdock said.
Ehmke pitched a one-hitter with 17 strikeouts. He had two walks and hit two batters. After he hit a batter in a rocky fourth in which the Vikings scored both their runs, he struck out the next five hitters in a row, and struck out the side to finish it.
“Ace was efficient today,” Murdock said. “He had one little hiccup of an inning, but for the most part he was in complete control. He was getting ahead of hitters and mixing up his fastball and his curveball. He really seemed to have them off balance.
“We knew we would face (Oswalt), we knew it was going to be tough to beat him. Our guys had a pretty good approach for a while, especially in the first couple of innings, but we just couldn’t get any more big base hits to extend our lead.”
DeKalb (12-7 overall, 3-0 NE8) scored in the first on an RBI single by Steele Jackson.
In the second, Logan Stahly and Smith walked. Kaden Greer put down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners, which allowed Stahly to come home on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.
The lead stood until the fourth, when Matt Schnepp got Huntington North’s only hit, a solid single to center, and stole second.
One out later, Cole Martz bunted and the Barons threw wildly past third, allowing Schnepp to score the first run. Martz went to second on the play, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a slow roller up the first base line by Wesley Huff to knot the score.
After Ehmke hit Cruz Fuentes with a pitch, Huntington North (6-10, 2-1) had only one more baserunner the rest of the game.
Fuentes moved in from shortstop to pitch when Oswalt left in the sixth, and Ehmke greeted him with the blast into the alley. After Jackson walked and Nolan Nack was hit by a pitch to fill the bases, Lawson Doyle was called to the mound, and was welcomed with Leslie’s shot up the middle that plated two runs and offered some breathing room for the Barons.
“Ace came through in the clutch with the two-out double, but just as important, we tacked on more there so it gives us a little more of comfort zone,” Murdock said.
The first game started with a bang for the Vikings when Jack Eckert led off with a home run to right-center. Huff added an RBI single later in the inning for a 2-0 lead.
From there, Smith blanked the visitors on three hits the rest of the way. He pitched out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the sixth, inducing a pop-up to end the inning.
DeKalb answered with a run in the first when Ehmke singled and scored on a double by Jackson.
The same pair started trouble for the Vikings in the third when Ehmke walked and went to third when Jackson doubled to the fence in deep center. Nack’s groundout drove in the tying run, and Stahly’s sacrifice fly brought home what proved to be the winning run.
DeKalb’s lone lament was not driving runners in. The Barons left 21 men on base in the two games combined. They left multiple runners on in four of their six times up in the opener.
“We talked about that in the dugout,” Murdock said. “The players were aware of it. We just were not getting the big hit with runners on base. Luckily today, we had good solid pitching and that didn’t come back to bite us.”
