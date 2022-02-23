Girls Prep Basketball 3 Railroaders on All-NECC team
EMMA — Garrett led area teams with three All-Northeast Corner Conference selections.
The All-NECC team and list of honorable mentions were released Monday night.
The Railroaders tied with Fairfield for most All-NECC players. Picked from Garrett with senior guard Nataley Armstrong, senior forward Morgan Ostrowski and junior guard Bailey Kelham.
Central Noble and Prairie Heights each had two all-conference players. Junior guards Madison Vice and Meghan Kiebel were picked from the Cougars. Senior forward Kennedy Kugler and senior guard Alayna Boots were selected from the Panthers.
Also earning All-NECC honors were Angola senior forward-guard Lauren Leach, Eastside senior guard Skyelar Kessler, Fremont junior guard-forward Jada Rhonehouse, Lakeland junior guard Peyton Hartsough and West Noble senior forward Jazmyn Smith.
2021-22 All-Northeast Corner
Conference Girls Basketball Team
First Team: Garrett — Nataley Armstrong, Morgan Ostrowski, Bailey Kelham. Fairfield — Brea Garber, Bailey Willard, Brooke Sanchez. Angola — Lauren Leach. Central Noble — Madison Vice, Meghan Kiebel. Eastside — Skyelar Kessler. Prairie Heights — Kennedy Kugler, Alayna Boots. Lakeland — Peyton Hartsough. Fremont — Jada Rhonehouse. West Noble — Jazmyn Smith.
Honorable Mention: Garrett — Taylor Gerke, Faith Owen. Angola — Kylie Caswell. Eastside — Grace Kreischer. Prairie Heights — Trevyn Terry. Lakeland — Alivia Rasler, Faith Riehl. Churubusco — Cara Debolt. Westview — Hope Bortner. West Noble — Mackensy Mabie.
Boys Prep Basketball Blazers win, clinch tie for NECC season championship
HAMILTON — Eastside defeated Hamilton 65-12 on Monday night to clinch a share of the Northeast Corner Conference regular season title.
The Blazers (21-1, 10-0 NECC) led 41-10 at the half, then only allowed the Marines (0-20, 0-10) to score two points in the second half.
The 21 victories sets a new school record for most wins in a season. The 2016-2017 team won 20 games.
Fourteen players saw action and 10 scored for Eastside. Owen Willard led the Blazers with 12 points, Hugh Henderson had 11, Logan Fry had 10, Nick Snyder had eight and Gabe Trevino picked up seven.
Caeden Moughler had five and Santino Brewer had four. Clayton Minnick and Ryder Reed scored three each. Loden Johnson had two.
Ryan Cool had all 12 of Hamilton’s points.
Eastside can clinch the conference season title outright if it beats Churubusco at home on Friday night. The Blazers will host Fort Wayne North Side tonight.
Eastside won the reserve game 45-17.
Lakewood Park loses at Lakeland Christian
WINONA LAKE — Lakewood Park lost to Lakeland Christian 60-45 on Monday night. The Panthers were playing their third game in four days.
Cameron Hindle had 20 points and Mason Posey scored 15 for the Panthers (4-17).
DeKalb to honor state champs
WATERLOO — Members of the DeKalb Unified Football state champions will receive their championship rings at halftime of Friday’s game against Northridge.
It will also be senior night for DeKalb, with senior basketball players, cheerleaders and pep band musicians to be recognized.
Prep Gymnastics Lakers defeat Chargers
LIGONIER — Lakeland defeated West Noble 86.5-76.575 Monday in the final regular season meet for both teams.
Laker Emma Schiffli was all-around medalist with 30.925 and was first on every apparatus. She scored 8.75 on the vault and 8.575 in the floor exercise.
Nellie Herrera was second on the floor for the Chargers with 8.05 and was third all-around with 25.4. Lone West Noble senior Taylor Shoemaker was honored on senior night and was fourth on the balance beam with 6.075.
In other area action on Monday, East Noble ended its regular season with a loss on the road to Homestead, 110.575-94.8. The Spartans are ranked third in the state.
Lakeland 86.5, West Noble 76.575
All-Around: 1. E. Schiffli (LL) 30.925, 2. Huffman (LL) 27.75, 3. Herrera (WN) 25.4, 4. Retterbush (LL) 25.175, 5. T. Shoemaker (WN) 25, 6. Alayna Rasler (LL) 24.7.
Vault: 1. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.75, 2. Huffman (LL) 8.35, 3. Klages (WN) 8.3, 4. Gayheart (LL) 7.55, 5. Herrera (WN) 7.2, 6. T. Shoemaker (WN) 7.
Uneven Bars: 1. E. Schiffli (LL) 6.75, 2. Huffman (LL) 6.15, 3. Alayna Rasler (LL) 5.15, 4. Bench (WN) 5.075, 5. Herrera (WN) 4.6, 6. Retterbush (LL) 4.35.
Balance Beam: 1. E. Schiffli (LL) 6.85, 2. Alayna Rasler (LL) 6.475, 3. Retterbush (LL) 6.175, 4. T. Shoemaker (WN) 6.075, 5. Herrera (WN) 5.55, 6. Eicher (WN) 5.45.
Floor Exercise: 1. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.575, 2. Herrera (WN) 8.05, 3. Huffman (LL) 7.975, 4. Retterbush (LL) 7.75, 5. T. Shoemaker (WN) 7.65, 6. Klages (WN) 7.35.
College Hockey Trine’s Wilson honored by NCHA
DULUTH, Minn. — Trine senior Brandi Wilson was named Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Women’s Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday for her efforts last week.
Wilson had six goals and five assists in leading the Thunder to a 4-0 record last week to complete the regular season. The Fenton, Michigan, resident had the second hat trick in program history in Trine’s 7-2 win over Finlandia on Feb. 14 and tied her own program record with five points in the Thunder’s 9-2 win at Lawrence on Friday.
College Triathlon Trine’s Powell nominated for major award
Trine University’s women’s triathlon coach Danny Powell was nominated by USA Triathlon for the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee 2021 Coach of the Year and was distinguished as the USA Triathlon College Coach of the Year.
While Powell did not win the overall award, the nomination signifies a significant achievement as he joins an elite rank of coaches around the country. USA Triathlon is the national governing body for triathlon.
“I am extremely thankful to have been nominated and recognized by USA Triathlon, especially because of the caliber of many of our collegiate coaches, some of whom are coaching Olympic champions,” Powell said on trinethunder.com. “All I can say is that the women of the Trine University triathlon team have a talent for making everyone around them better and I am happy to be another beneficiary of that talent.”
Powell was named Division III Coach of the Year by the College Triathlon Coaches Association shortly after his Thunder team won the NCAA Division III national championship on Nov. 13 in Tempe, Arizona.
Prep Track Eastside seeking junior high track coaches
BUTLER — Eastside is in need of junior high track coaches this spring.
Interested candidates should contact athletic director Aaron Willard at 868-2186, ext. 3003 or by email at awillard@dkeschools.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.