The Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches and the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association have recently announced their Academic All-State teams.
Seniors Ellie Aldred from Angola and Kyndal Mynhier from East Noble were the lone area girls tennis players to make the IHSTeCA Academic All-State Team.
The IHSTeCA picked East Noble, DeKalb and Prairie Heights as Academic All-State Team winners for their strong overall efforts as a team in the classroom.
In girls track and field, five area girls made the IATCCC Academic All-State team: Garrett senior Nataley Armstrong, Railroader junior Lexi Gordon, Prairie Heights Alex German, West Noble junior Emily Mawhorter and Angola junior Kameron Marple.
Six more girls were named Academic All-State honorable mention: Hornet juniors Gracie Pelliccia and Isabella Budak, East Noble senior Lillian Dechert, Lakewood Park Christian senior Frannie Talarico, Fremont senior Morgan Gannon and Garrett junior Aida Haynes.
In boys track and field, 11 area boys received Academic All-State honors.
Lakewood Park led the area with five honorees: senior Trennan Lilly and juniors Braeson Kruse, Titus Shively, Aidan Wissing and Kadmiel Clear.
East Noble had three Academic All-Staters in seniors Drew Sillaway, Jaron Bobay and Michael Deetz.
Also selected Academic All-State were West Noble junior Grant Flora, Lakeland junior Andre Thompson and Prairie Heights junior Conner Kesslar.
Ten more area boys were honorably mentioned to the IATCCC Academic All-State Team: EN senior Joshua Prater, Knight junior Cameron Grawcock, Lakeland senior Evan Clark, Laker junior Tyler Yoder, Fremont senior Aydan McEntarfer, Fremont junior Damon Teachout, Lakewood Park senior Nick Owens, LPC junior Reid Trammel, PH senior Isaac Burns and West Noble junior Isaiah Lowe.
