LAGRANGE — Westview boys tennis dominated the Northeast Corner Conference during the regular season and put the exclamation point on it by winning the conference tournament Saturday at Lakeland High School.
The Warriors won at all five positions, which is a big accomplishment. What’s more impressive is that they didn’t lose a set the entire tournament.
“I think some of that is the mindset of you get down but the set isn’t over. If you have a bad game, it shouldn’t bleed into other games. We were down in our No. 3 singles match today and came back with a long string of games. It’s a mentality that you have to let go of bad play and move on,” Westview coach Tyler Miller said.
The closest any of the positions came to dropping a set was in the No. 3 singles championship match between Westview’s Brennan Beachy and Fairfield’s Cooper LeCount.
LeCount jumped out to an early lead in the first set, but Beachy rallied to win the set 7-5 then went on to win the second set 6-2.
The Westview No. 1 doubles team of Will Clark and Brady Hostetler only lost four games on their way to a conference title. Tim Brandenberger and Isaac Rogers played consistent in their three wins towards a championship.
At No. 1 singles, Isaiah Hostetler was tested by Fairfield’s Colin Hochstedler in the final, but Hostetler came out on top 6-4, 6-3. His brother Elijah won at No. 2 singles over West Noble’s Chris Miller. Elijah Hostetler was tested in the semifinals and had to win the first set with a tiebreaker.
“The guys have been playing pretty well here towards the end of the season. We need to have a lead into sectionals because obviously East Noble is going to be a tough out, especially at singles. They’re going to have tough singles players that we’ll have to be prepared for,” Miller said.
Aside from its two losses, East Noble gave Westview one of its toughest matches all season. The two teams faced off in the season opener with the Warriors earning a 3-2 win.
West Noble’s No. 1 doubles team of Brayden Bohde and Nevin Phares team finished in second place behind Clark and Hostetler. Angola’s No. 2 doubles team of Aiden Koch and Connor Libey also came in second, which was the highest place among their team.
The Chargers came in third as a team with 37 points, behind Fairfield which had 44 points.
Fremont had four positions in third place matches on Saturday, but Ethan Bock at No. 1 singles was the lone Eagle to win his match to finish in third place and earn all-conference honors. West Noble’s Luke Schermerhorn won his third-place match over Fremont’s Evan Towns.
Fremont finished in fourth as a team with 31 points, followed by Angola with 26 points.
Prairie Heights’ top finisher was Leyton Byler at No. 1 singles, who lost to Bock to come in fourth.
