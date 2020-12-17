Girls Basketball
Prairie Heights downs Barons Tuesday
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights was a 36-26 winner over DeKalb Tuesday.
The Panthers led 13-3 after one quarter.
Trevyn Terry had a game-high 14 points for the Panthers (4-7). Terry and Caylee Bachelor both had seven rebounds.
Christina Yarian and Sarah Brown both had eight points, four rebounds and four blocks for the Barons (2-8). Maddie Hickman had six rebounds and five steals.
The Barons shot just 20% (9-of-45) from the floor.
Prep Wrestling Cougars fall to Leo
ALBION — Central Noble lost a dual meet against Leo 54-25 Tuesday night.
Danny Leffers (145 pounds) won by major decision over the Lions’ Emery Crawford. Cade Weber (160) pinned Leo’s Victor Garza, and Lane Norris (285) and Logan Behm (220) also won by pin Tuesday. At 195 pounds, Isaac Clay won by decision over Hunter Prahl.
The Lions won seven matches by fall and two by forfeit.
M.S. Basketball Charger 6th grade team defeats Lakeland
LIGONIER — The West Noble 6th grade boys’ basketball A team defeated Lakeland Tuesday 19-16.
Trevor Martin led the way for the Chargers with 10 points and 4 rebounds, Aiden Replogle had 7 points and 2 rebounds and Caleb Saggers had 2 points and 2 rebounds.
The B team lost 33-11 to Lakeland. Ben Sprague had 5 points and 3 rebounds, Michael Zorn had 3 points and 5 rebounds, Ryan Miller had 2 points and 3 rebounds and Esteban Hernandez had 1 point.
