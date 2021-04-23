College Soccer
Trine men rally to reach MIAA Tourney final
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s soccer team rallied with two last-minute goals to defeat Albion 2-1 in a semifinal match of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament Thursday night at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
The fourth-seeded Thunder (11-4) will play third-seeded Hope (4-1-1) in the tournament championship match today at 5 p.m. in Van Andel Soccer Stadium on the Hope College campus. The Flying Dutchmen defeated visiting Alma 3-1 in the other semifinal on Thursday.
Trine will be playing in the program’s first tournament championship match since the late 1990s when the school was called Tri-State University and it was an NAIA school playing in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference.
On Thursday night, Albion (1-5) scored in the 33rd minute and was close to pulling off another upset after stunning perennial NCAA Division III power Calvin 2-1 in a first-round match on Tuesday night.
But the Thunder were fouled by the Britons in the goal box in the final minute of regulation time. Trine was awarded a penalty kick and junior Brian Morris shot it past Albion goalkeeper Maximilian Loria for the tying goal with 44 seconds left.
Late in the second overtime, Thunder goalkeeper Troy Saylor stopped a shot from Grady Lycan off an Albion free kick, and Trine made a counterattack. Adam Goushaw advance the ball up the field to a streaking Tyler Murphy. The freshman from Greenfield blasted a shot into the upper far corner of the goal with 27 seconds left in the second 10-minute overtime period to give Trine the dramatic victory.
The Thunder outshot the Britons 10-6. Saylor only made two saves.
College Softball Thunder sweep Comets
ANGOLA — Trine defeated Olivet 9-1 in five innings and 5-0 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association doubleheader Thursday at SportONE/Parkview Softball Field.
The Thunder (24-6, 10-0 MIAA) took sole possession of first place in the MIAA with previous co-leader Hope splitting a home doubleheader with Calvin on Thursday. The Flying Dutch are 9-1 in conference play.
In game one in Angola, Ashley Swartout homered and drove in three runs for Trine, and Anna Koeppl (9-2) threw a four-hitter with four strikeouts and no walks. Mercede Daugherty was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two runs batted in. Lexi Clark had two hits and Scarlett Elliott had two RBIs.
In game two, Lauren Clausen (3-1) and Adrienne Rosey combined on a five-hit shutout for the Thunder. Clausen went the first four innings for the win and Rosey pitched the final three innings for her fifth save of the season.
Daugherty and Victoria Porter each had two hits for Trine, and Daugherty also drove in two runs. Olivet is 1-21, 0-12.
Prep Track Churubusco teams take 3 wins
CHURUBUSCO — Both Churubusco teams defeated Fremont, Eastside and Hamilton in a Northeast Corner Conference Eastern Division meet Thursday.
On the girls’ side, Churubusco won 93-29 over Fremont, 102-25 over Eastside and 104-19 over the Marines. Fremont defeated Eastside 63-48 and Hamilton 79-19. The Blazers outscored the Marines 76-27.
Audrey Ziegler (200-meter dash, 300 hurdles), Kilah Smith (shot put, discus) and Brelle Shearer (pole vault, 100 dash) won two events apiece for Churubusco.
Morgan Gannon was first in the 1,600 and the 3,200 for Fremont. Brittney Geiger won the high jump and Kennedy Helbert was first in the 800 for the Blazers. Chloe Prosser was third in the 800 and fourth in the 1,600 for the Marines.
In the boys’ meet, Churubusco beat Fremont 97-35, Eastside 98-32 and Hamilton 119-4. Fremont topped the Blazers (84-43) and the Marines (116-9). Eastside outscored Hamilton 84-7.
Hunter Bianski (shot put, discus), Riley Buroff (high jump, 200) and Ethan Hille (100, long jump) won two events apiece for Churubusco.
Logan Brace won the 300 hurdles and Armani Guzman was first in the 1,600 for Fremont. Konner Lower won the 3,200 and Nic Blair won the 400 for the Blazers. Dawson Miller was sixth in the discus for the Marines, and Caleb Lepper was sixth in the 200.
GIRLS RESULTS
100 — 1. B. Shearer (CH) 13.69, 2. Neumann (ES) 14.28, 3. K. Zuccolotto (F) 14.63, 4. M. Holman (ES) 15.11, 5. Sims (H) 15.52, 6. Treat (F) 16.09.
200 — 1. Zeigler (CH) 28.18, 2. B. Shearer (CH) 28.68, 3. Neumann (ES) 30.18, 4. E. Davis (F) 32.62, 5. Scott (F) 33.62, 6. Willibey (ES) 36.55.
400 — 1. J. DeBolt (CH) 1:10.73, 2. Diehl (ES) 1:14.41, 3. D. Davis (CH) 1:16.73, 4. Willibey (ES) 1:22.04.
800 — 1. Helbert (ES) 3:09.83, 2. Schuman (CH) 3:12.14, 3. Prosser (H) 3:17.33, 4. Diehl (ES) 3:21.01, 5. Bonecutter (ES) 3:32.50, 6. Perez (CH) 3:39.22.
1,600 — 1. M. Gannon (F) 6:29.61, 2. Gochenour (F) 6:30.86, 3. Gumbel (F) 6:32.18, 4. Prosser (H) 6:55.98, 5. J. DeBolt (CH) 6:58.96, 6. Basinger (CH) 6:59.24.
3,200 — 1. M. Gannon (F) 13:43.98, 2. Gochenour (F) 14:12.49, 3. Gumbel (F) 14:27.37, 4. Basinger (CH) 14:28.84, 5. C. DeBolt (CH) 14:30.55, 6. J. DeBolt (CH) 14:32.21.
100 hurdles — 1. Zuk (CH) 16.77, 2. Eby (CH) 19.43, 3. M. Lehman (CH) 19.93, 4. R. Baker (CH) 20.88, 5. Wright (F) 21.63, 6. J. Schiek (H) 21.85.
300 hurdles — 1. Zeigler (CH) 49.13, 2. Zuk (CH) 51.05, 3. Geiger (ES) 54.48, 4. M. Lehman (CH) 57.55, 5. Wright (F) 58.48, 6. R. Baker (CH) 59.91.
4x100 relay — 1. Churubusco 54.73, 2. Fremont 57.81, 3. Eastside 58.0.
4x400 relay — 1. Churubusco 5:57.63.
4x800 relay — 1. Churubusco 11:15.11.
High jump — 1. Geiger (ES) 4-9, 2. Berlew (F) 4-2, 3. J. Schiek (H) 4-2.
Long jump — 1. Zuk (CH) 15-0, 2. M. Lehman (CH) 12-8, 3. K. Zuccolotto (F) 12-6.5, 4. Gochenour (F) 12-4.75, 5. M. Gannon (F) 12-1.75, 6. Gumbel (F) 11-0.5.
Shot put — 1. K. Smith (CH) 39-6, 2. Boersma (CH) 36-6.5, 3. A. Huelsenbeck (CH) 30-4.5, 4. Crawford (F) 30-2.5, 5. Berlew (F) 30-0, 6. Fulkerson (CH) 28-5.5.
Discus — 1. K. Smith (CH) 122, 2. Fulkerson (CH) 106-5, 3. A. Huelsenbeck (CH) 82-2, 4. Snyder (ES) 79-5, 5. Barker (F) 72-5, 6. E. Davis (F) 70-2.
Pole vault — 1. B. Shearer (CH) 9-6, 2. Kimpel (ES) 6-6.
BOYS RESULTS
100 — 1. Hille (CH) 12.25, 2. Flynn (F) 12.38, 3. C. Collins (ES) 12.46, 4. Eck (ES) 12.53, 5. Papenbrock (CH) 12.62, 6. Biddle (ES) 12.97.
200 — 1. Buroff (CH) 23.30, 2. Nondorf (CH) 23.93, 3. Blair (ES) 23.96, 4. Kelly (F) 25.16, 5. Eck (ES) 25.66, 6. Lepper (H) 25.79.
400 — 1. Blair (ES) 51.93, 2. Stroder (CH) 54.38, 3. D. Slone (ES) 56.58, 4. Palmer (CH) 56.88, 5. Claxton (F) 58.51, 6. Blue (F) 59.17.
800 — 1. Neireiter (CH) 2:11.36, 2. Jadin Seiler (ES) 2:29.62, 3. I. Rinker (CH) 2:32.29, 4. Dedrick (CH) 2:37.41, 5. Brooks (F) 2:40.48.
1,600 — 1. Guzman (F) 4:57.78, 2. Palmer (CH) 5:33.30, 3. McEntarfer (F) 5:33.96, 4. H. Anderson (F) 5:43.73, 5. Jadin Seiler (ES) 5:44.19, 6. I. Rinker (CH) 5:44.52.
3,200 — 1. Lower (ES) 10:06.97, 2. E. Lantz (CH) 10:18.10, 3. Forrest (F) 12:05.06, 4. McEntarfer (F) 12:40.41, 5. Morena (F) 14:12.30.
110 hurdles — 1. Nondorf (CH) 16.57, 2. Brace (F) 18.35, 3. K. Rinker (CH) 19.14, 4. Teachout (F) 20.31, 5. McCurdy (F) 20.98, 6. Diaz (ES) 21.08.
300 hurdles — 1. Brace (F) 46.24, 2. K. Rinker (CH) 46.78, 3. D. Clark (CH) 47.62, 4. Guzman (F) 47.73, 5. Diaz (ES) 49.29, 6. McCurdy (F) 51.70.
4x100 relay — 1. Churubusco 46.47, 2. Fremont 47.29, 3. Eastside 51.46.
4x400 relay — 1. Churubusco 3:44.33, 2. Fremont 3:49.46, 3. Eastside 3:53.80.
4x800 relay — 1. Churubusco 9:07.29, 2. Fremont 9:16.78.
High jump — 1. Buroff (CH) 5-10, 2. Kelly (F) 5-10, 3. Brace (F) 5-4, 4. Hurley (CH) 5-4.
Long jump — 1. Hille (CH) 18-1, 2. Nondorf (CH) 17-4.75, 3. Gaskill (F) 17-4.25.
Shot put — 1. Bianski (CH) 50-9, 2. Sebert (ES) 41-10, 3. Armstrong (F) 40-5, 4. Hurley (CH) 37-2.5, 5. Papenbrock (CH) 36-6, 6. Brock Seiler (ES) 36-3.5.
Discus — 1. Bianski (CH) 140-11, 2. Sebert (ES) 124-8, 3. Jared Seiler (ES) 118-6, 4. Armstrong (F) 109, 5. Hurley (CH) 101-8, 6. D. Miller (H) 95-4.
Pole vault — 1. Shively (CH) 11-0, 2. I. Rinker (CH) 10-6, 3. Gaskill (F) 10-0, 4. Et. Smith (CH) 8-6.
Girls Tennis Hornets blank Eagles
ANGOLA — Angola defeated Columbia City 5-0 Thursday.
The Hornets (3-0) won all five matches in straight sets.
In singles, Elina Locane won for Angola at No. 1, 6-1, 6-2. Ellie Aldred won her No. 2 match 6-1, 6-1, and Brea Harris won at No. 3, 6-1, 6-1.
Each Angola doubles team won one of their sets in a tiebreaker. Allie Christman and Kaitlyn Kauffman won the No. 1 match 7-6 (7-2), 6-4. Maren Fifer and McKenna Powers won their No. 2 match 6-1, 7-6 (9-7).
AHS won the junior varsity dual 6-5. All the players on both teams (25 for the Hornets and 27 for Columbia City) played at least one set Thursday.
The Hornets’ dual at Elkhart scheduled for Friday was canceled and will not be made up. Angola will be back in action on Monday at home against West Noble.
Knights top CN
ALBION — East Noble defeated Central Noble 5-0 in a nonconference dual on Thursday. The Knights won all five matches in straight sets.
East Noble 5, Central Noble 0
Singles: 1. Kyndal Mynhier (EN) def. Rachel Imhof 6-2, 6-4. 2. Bree Walmsley (EN) def. Ally Hoover 6-4, 6-1. 3. Dorothy Tipton (EN) def. Jacelyn Hawk 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Kayla Desper-Jalyn Baxter (EN) def. Naomi Leffers-Lydia Replogle 6-2, 6-0. 2. Endia Simpson-Kya Mosley (EN) def. Natalie Smith-Sarah Meyers 6-1, 6-1.
Barons down Lakeland
LAGRANGE — DeKalb topped Lakeland 5-0 in a nonconference dual on Thursday. The Barons won all the matches in straight sets.
DeKalb won the junior varsity dual 2-0. Brooklyn Clark and Becca Days won singles matches for the Barons.
DeKalb 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Ella Cruz (D) def. Elizabeth Jennings 6-0, 6-1. 2. Allison Burton (D) def. Laura Eicher 6-1, 6-0. 3. Lauren Blythe (D) def. Jeyda Brim 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Maddie Hickman-Bella Brunson (D) def. Lilly Schackow-Brooklynn Olinger 6-1, 6-4. 2. Kenlee Dick-Evie Pepple (D) def. Megan Newsome-Lydia Trost 6-0, 6-0.
Westview defeats Chargers
LIGONIER — Westview defeated West Noble 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Friday. The Warriors (2-1, 1-0 NECC) won all five matches in straight sets.
Westview’s Ava Brown and Kaylyn Gates both won junior varsity singles matches.
Westview 5, West Noble 0
Singles: 1. Paige Riegsecker (WV) def. Avery Kruger 6-0, 6-0. 2. Maddie Stults (WV) def. Isabella Bartlett 6-0, 6-3. 3. Nicole Miller (WV) def. Jaci Macias-Padilla 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Hallie Mast-Ella Clark (WV) def. Angela Pena-Natalie Flores 6-0, 6-3. 2. Lillian Eash-Rochelle Miller (WV) def. Selena Martin-Ashlyn Siegel 6-0, 6-3.
Lakewood Park wins
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park won its third dual of the season on Thursday, defeating Fort Wayne North Side 5-0.
Churubusco loses
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco loses to Adams Central 5-0 on Thursday. The Flying Jets won the junior varsity dual 4-0.
Adams Central 5, Churubusco 0
Singles: 1. Saige Rinkenberger (AC) def. Madison Ramsey 6-0, 6-0. 2. Jessica Tobias (AC) def. Kendall Stuckey 6-3, 6-0. 3. Hillary Tobias (AC) def. Kaylynn Boggess 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Abby Miller-Becca Fiechter (AC) def. Addy Winget-Miriam Kline 6-0, 6-0. 2. Ava Kintz-Christina Porter (AC) def. Mallory Johnson-Jalynn Skinner 6-0, 6-0.
Boys Prep Golf
Chargers nip Cougars
AUBURN — West Noble edged Central Noble 213-214 in a three-team Northeast Corner Conference match at Bridgewater. Eastside had 233.
Chargers Brockton Miller and Brayden Bohde were co-medalists with 43s. Luke Schermerhorn had 61 and Brenden Parson had 66.
The Cougars were led by Riley Smith’s 48 and Logan Behm’s 51. CN also had 57 from Nate Robinson, 58 from Owen Norris and 69 from Kaden Coburn.
Prep Softball Blazer reserves shut out Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Eastside’s reserve softball team shut out Prairie Heights 12-0 in six innings Thursday.
Alyssa Kaufman tossed a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and four walks.
Kaylee Kaufman hit a two-run home run. Kennedy Smyth was 2-of-4 with two runs batted in. Victoria Roose was 2-of-4 with an RBI. Timmery Rutter had three singles. Alyssa Kaufman was 1-of-3 with three RBIs.
Fairfield defeats Garrett
GARRETT — Fairfield strung together big innings and took advantage of nine Garrett errors in a 14-4 win in six innings Friday.
The Falcons connected for 14 hits. Kayla Miller and Madison Berkey belted home runs for Fairfield. Brooke Sanchez added a double.
Sanchez pitched five innings, giving up six hits and striking out six.
Garrett got a double from Sheri Boucher and singles from Ayla Arambula, Halle Hathaway, Kyana Martinez, Hallie McCoy and Laney Miller.
Prep Baseball Garrett walks off again by 5-4 score over Fairfield
GARRETT — For the second time in as many nights, Garrett’s baseball team lost a 3-0 lead.
For the second time in as many nights, however, the Railroaders scored a 5-4 walk-off win, this time beating visiting Fairfield in eight innings in another Northeast Corner Conference game.
Trey Richards, who walked, and Luke Holcomb, who singled, both scored when Jacob Molargik lined a two-out, two-strike single to left field.
Gage Smith belted a three-run homer in the fourth, driving in Holcomb (walk) and Graham Kelham (error) for a 3-0 lead.
Fairfield evened the score in its half of the seventh.
Richards had a single for Garrett.
Holcomb got the win, striking out two and allowing two hits. He gave up an unearned run. Smith started, pitching five shutout innings. He allowed two hits and three walks, striking out six. Luke Byers allowed three hits and a walk in two innings of work.
