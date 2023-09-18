LIGONIER — Westview’s soccer teams have had control of the Northeast Corner Conference recently and that continued Saturday by winning the conference tournament championships at West Noble.
The Warrior girls won their third straight conference tournament title by defeating the host Chargers in the championship match 3-0 in the afternoon, then the Westview boys pulled away in the second half to beat Garrett 5-0 to repeat and win their third tournament crown in four years.
In the boys’ final, senior Teague Misner scored late in the first half to start the scoring for Westview.
Garrett senior Braydon Kennedy showed why he is one of the top goalkeepers in northeast Indiana with a couple of better than average saves in the first several minutes of the second half.
But one of the top small school players in the state in Misner beat Kennedy twice in 2 minutes, 42 seconds to give Westview a 3-0 lead midway through the second half and give the Warrior standout the hat trick.
The first goal came off a Garrett attempt to clear the ball out of its own end. A Railroader kicked it off of Misner, and the ball rolled into the net to the left of Kennedy.
The goal to make it 3-0 was headed in by Misner in the box off a centering pass from junior Alberto Fernandez Guzman with 21:16 left in the match.
Freshman Ibrahem Alrasheed and junior Ian Bontrager added goals for the Warriors (10-2) late in the second half.
Third-string goalkeeper Mason Wire picked up the shoutout without stopping a shot for Westview, who remained No. 1 in the Class 1A poll by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Monday.
The NECC Tournament championship is part of a bigger picture view for first-year coach Ehren Misner and the Warriors.
Westview has a lot of new players compared to last year’s team who reached the 1A North Semi-State and the 2021 team that won the 1A state title. Teague Misner, senior midfielders Braden Kauffman and Carson Brown are the key holdovers from both of those teams.
The Warriors lost senior Jacob Peruski, junior Jaxon Engle and senior starting goalkeeper Braden Rogers to season-ending injuries. Backup goalie Jack Massey is out for about a couple of weeks due to injury and is expected to return before the season ends.
“We have a lot of talent,” Ehren Misner said. “We have to figure out what the puzzle is going to look like.
“I’m very grateful for the support I have had from the community, the administration and the parents. It make things easier.”
Westview will not have junior Omar Saleh for today’s home match with Central Noble. Saleh went hard for the ball rolling toward Kennedy and hit Kennedy in the midsection with one of his feet with a little over 14 minutes left in the match. That drew a red card.
Kennedy left Saturday’s match at that point for backup Ari Hippensteel. Kennedy made seven saves and Hippensteel made four stops. Garrett is 6-5-1.
In the first championship match, the Warriors scored all of their goals in the second half. Jalayna Whetstone and Olivia Bontrager each had a goal. Westview also had an own goal that went past the goal line off a Charger player.
Morgan Riegsecker and Karly Miller each had an assist. Breann Cory made two saves in goal to earn the shutout for Westview (10-3).
West Noble (2-8) won its first two matches of the season to reach the conference tournament final with upsets over Lakeland and Angola.
Westview is ranked eighth in this week’s Class 1A ISCA poll.
