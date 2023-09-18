LIGONIER — Westview’s soccer teams have had control of the Northeast Corner Conference recently and that continued Saturday by winning the conference tournament championships at West Noble.

The Warrior girls won their third straight conference tournament title by defeating the host Chargers in the championship match 3-0 in the afternoon, then the Westview boys pulled away in the second half to beat Garrett 5-0 to repeat and win their third tournament crown in four years.

