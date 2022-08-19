Prep Girls Golf Westview ekes past Wawasee
SYRACUSE — Westview got past Wawasee 208-213 Thursday at Maxwelton.
Hope Haarer was medalist with 42 to lead Westview.
Danika Yoder fired a 48 for Westview. It also had Ava Brown with 56, Lilyan Bennett with 62 and Becky Moore with 70.
Rylee Firestone shot 43 for Wawasee.
Lakeland’s Trump medals
LAGRANGE — Lakeland’s Amelia Trump was medalist in a non-conference match with Concord Thursday by shooting a 45 at Heron Creek. But the Lakers lost to the Minutemen 202-218.
Prep Girls Soccer Barons win at Angola
ANGOLA — DeKalb defeated Angola 3-1 on Thursday.
Riley Exford had two goals and Jaylin Carroll had two assists to lead the Barons to their first victory of the season. Sydney Mansfield made six saves in goal and Charity Lewis also scored.
Maddie Dailey scored for AHS.
Angola won the junior varsity match 4-1. Sadie Schneider and Leslie Llanito each had two goals for the Hornets.
In other area action Thursday, Garrett lost at Columbia City 5-0.
Lakers prevail at EN
KENDALLVILLE — Lakeland defeated East Noble 1-0 on Thursday. Laker Alivia Rasler scored the lone goal of the match.
The Knights won the junior varsity match 9-0. Ally Speicher had three goals for EN. Kate David and Addie Frye added two goals each.
Prep Boys Soccer Warriors dominate AHS
EMMA — Westview won 8-0 over Angola in a Northeast Corner Conference match.
Teague Misner had the hat trick for the Warriors, and Valentino Cevese only had to make one save in goal to earn the shutout.
Mohammed Aamer and Nico Cochs each had two goals for Westview (2-0, 1-0 NECC). Ahmed Alamari had a goal and an assist. Bodie Martin, Carson Brown, Brady Yoder and Braden Kauffman had an assist apiece.
Heights falls to ECA
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights lost to Elkhart Christian Academy 3-1 on Thursday.
Sam Zolman scored for the Panthers in the second half on an assist from Gabe Katich. Zolman also played almost three-quarters of the game in goal and made five saves.
Elijah Zolman made seven saves in goal for Heights.
Prep Volleyball Cougars outlast Lions
BREMEN — Central Noble defeated Bremen in five sets Thursday, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13, 23-25, 15-12.
Kelsee Lutz and Lydia Replogle each had 10 kills for the Cougars. Lutz and Haddie Hile each had four aces. Kennedy Vice had 29 assists, and Ella Zolman had six solo blocks.
Kyndal Pease had 20 digs and Bella Worman had 15 digs for CN.
Chargers lose to ECA
LIGONIER — West Noble lost to Elkhart Christian Thursday, 25-13, 25-14, 25-8.
Jada Nelson had 17 digs for the Chargers. Emily Thompson had 14 assists, and Alayna DeLong had nine kills. Alexis Deel added nine digs.
The Eagles won the junior varsity match 25-19, 25-17. Riley Krider had nine digs and two aces for West Noble.
Heights defeats Legends
FORT WAYNE — Prairie Heights beat Fort Wayne North Side 25-13, 25-16, 25-16 on Thursday to improve to 2-0 on the young season.
In other area action on Thursday, Westview lost at home to Goshen 25-14, 25-20, 25-18, and Fremont lost at Blackhawk Christian 25-8, 25-12, 25-13. Allie Boyer had 19 kills and 10 digs for the Braves.
Prep Boys Tennis Raiders best Hornets
MIDDLEBURY — Angola lost to Northridge 5-0 on Thursday.
The Raiders defeated host Lakeland last Saturday.
