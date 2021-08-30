After last week's action, there is some movement in the power rankings. We are starting to figure out who's good and who's got some work to do.
It is going to be hard to move up the rankings as we move throughout the season, unless you really impress me. And I can be persuaded by a good pork burger.
Here's this week's power rankings.
No. 1 Eastside
Last week: 2
Record: 2-0
Last Friday's result: 21-19 win over Adams Central
In a matchup of top 10 teams, the Blazers prevailed with plenty of big plays on defense. We must not forget how good Eastside's defense was last season and so far this season. So much of the praise gets heaped on the offense. But the boys on the other side of the ball make this a well-rounded team.
No. 2 East Noble
Last week: 1
Record: 1-0
Last Friday's result: No game
Why did the Knights drop a spot after not playing? Well, it's more to do with Eastside's big win. East Noble will have their chance for a big win in a couple of weeks. We'll examine their spot more closely then.
No. 3 Garrett
Last week: 4
Record: 2-0
Last Friday's result: 28-7 over DeKalb
The rambunctious Railroaders are off to a solid start. What's most impressive is the maturity this team is displaying, which should come as not surprise with the amount of experience on the roster. But after a huge double overtime win in Week 1, Garrett played its county rival the following Friday and never gave them a chance. The same mindset will need to be in place this week with Churubusco coming to Memorial Field.
No. 4 Central Noble
Last week: 5
Record: 2-0
Last Friday's result: 42-16 win at Woodlan
Somebody get Will Hoover some water and a banana. The senior running back had to miss his second quarter of the season dealing with cramps. He ran all over the Warriors to the tune of 231 yards and four touchdowns. It could have been more if he didn't miss the third quarter.
His teammates picked up where he left off when he was out. Tyler Shisler, Chase Spencer and Ashton Smith rushed for a combined 171 yards and two scores.
No. 5 Prairie Heights
Last week: Not ranked
Record: 2-0
Last Friday's result: 36-22 win at Bronson (Mich.)
Look at the pesky Panthers sneaking their way into the power rankings for the first time. For the first time since 1986, Heights is 2-0. This is reason to celebrate, but not too much.
The Panthers have to worry about rival Lakeland in the Milk Can game this week. Coach Pat McCrea will have the boys ready to bring home the Can for the first time since 2003. The last time Prairie Heights started a season 3-0? 1972.
Others considered: Churubusco, Angola, Fremont, West Noble.
