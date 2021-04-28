WATERLOO — East Noble kept rolling offensively in defeating Northeast 8 Conference rival DeKalb 18-1 in five innings on Wednesday.
The Knights (7-2, 2-0 NE8) scored in double digits for the seventh time in nine games so far this season.
East Noble scored two runs in the first inning, six runs in the second and 10 in the third.
Elliot Rouch and Carly Turner both had two-run doubles in the second. Maliah Hampshire capped the scoring in the inning with a solo home run to right center, her sixth round tripper of the season.
Karrah Rarick started the third inning for the Knights with a double to left. Baron leftfielder Delaney Cox made a long run toward the left field line and got a bit of the glove on the ball on a diving attempt.
After Rouch and Avan Beiswanger walked off DeKalb starting pitcher Laci Munger, Turner hit grand slam home run over the fence in center to make it 12-0. After Turner's fourth home run of the season, Baron freshman Baylee Doster then replaced Munger in the pitching circle.
Sophomores Cady Smith and Sadie Helmkamp combined on the four-hitter for East Noble. Helmkamp pitched the final three innings in her first career varsity appearance and struck out four in getting the win.
"Sadie is a different look from Cady," Knights coach Jessica Hull said. "She throws strikes."
DeKalb scored its lone run in the second inning. Munger led off with a double to rightcenter and scored on a single with two outs by freshman Mackenzie Zent.
The Barons will host Homestead today while the Knights will host Northrop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.