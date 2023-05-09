WATERLOO — The obvious move proved to be the best move.
In the bottom of the seventh in a tie game, DeKalb’s Will Seigel was safe on an error and stole second.
Baron coach Collin Bice pulled Donnie Wiley with the count 2-0 and inserted Noah Buchs, who put down a sacrifice bunt. Seigel beat the throw to third.
Parker Smith’s fly to center was plenty deep to allow Seigel to tag up and score, and give DeKalb’s baseball team a 3-2 victory over Manchester Saturday.
That win completed a perfect day for the Barons, who had defeated Adams Central 5-3 in the first game of their split doubleheader.
“Everyone in the complex knew what was coming (when Buchs was sent to the plate),” Bice said. “The man went up there and put down a perfect bunt, and Parker drives one out there.
“Good teams find a way to come through in clutch situations. It’s two wins going into a busy week.”
The Barons (11-7) scored their two runs against the Squires when Aaden Lytle lined a two-run homer over the left-field fence in the second. He had two of the team’s four hits.
Manchester (8-9) got those two back in the third on a walk, a bunt single, a wild pitch and a throwing error.
DeKalb’s Smith took a hard-luck no-decision, working 6 1/3 innings and allowing only the bunt hit. He fanned 11 and walked four.
“He was getting up there in pitches,” Bice said. “It was his first start and we didn’t want to run him up there too high. Elijah Ehmke came in and did the job.”
Elijah Ehmke got the last two outs in the top of the seventh and was the winner in relief.
Manchester junior Garrett Sites pitched well enough to win on most days, checking the Barons on four hits and striking out three.
DeKalb took time to adjust to Adams Central knuckleballer Keagen Combs in the first game of the day. Combs retired the first 11 batters he faced before Ethan Jordan bashed one over the left-field wall for a home run in the fourth.
The Barons expanded the lead in the fifth. Tegan Irk singled and Lytle was hit by a pitch, and Alex Leslie bunted them along. Seigel followed with a three-run bomb to left. Brendan Vance then reached on one error and scored on another for a 5-0 lead.
The Flying Jets (10-7) weren’t going away that easily, however, and scored three runs without getting a hit in the sixth. DeKalb was too generous in the inning with three hit batsmen, two wild pitches and an error.
Vance worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and striking out three.
Jordan got the last out of the sixth on a strikeout, but found himself in another tight spot in the seventh when Combs walked and Keegan Bluhm reached on an infield hit with one out. A wild pitch gave Adams Central the tying runs in scoring position.
Jordan got the last two outs on a strikeout and a flyout to earn the save with 1 1/3 scoreless innings.
Combs allowed four hits and struck out two over five innings and Ryan Black moved in from third base to pitch a perfect sixth for the Flying Jets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.