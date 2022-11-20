ANGOLA — Making your free throws is a good way to win basketball games, even on nights when the rest of your game is a bit off.
That was the case for the Trine University women’s basketball team Saturday afternoon as the Thunder shot 94% from the line (30-of-32) en route to a 66-54 win over Otterbein (Ohio) in second-day action at the Cameron Hospital Classic.
The Thunder (3-1) got out to a quick start in this one, coming out of the gate on a 12-4 run. They led 22-13 at the first stop.
Trine ran into a cold patch to start the second quarter, however, and the Cardinals capitalized. They outscored the Thunder 12-8 in the period and trailed just 30-25 at halftime.
Trine shot an anemic 2-for-14 from the field in the opening 20 minutes. The Thunder were, however, 7-for-8 from the foul line, setting the tone for the afternoon.
Otterbein scored the first bucket of the second half to cut the Trine lead to three at 30-27, but then the Thunder seemed to get things in gear, ripping off a 16-4 run to take a 46-31 lead with about 1:30 left in the stanza.
The Cardinals got no closer than 10 the rest of the way.
Senior forward Sam Underhill led the way for the Thunder with 16 points, and recorded a double-double with 14 rebounds.
Underhill said the good day at the line helped compensate for the second-quarter shooting woes. “They were calling it pretty tight out there today,” Underhill said.
Trine head coach Andy Rang said his team has some things to work on early in the 2022-23 season. “We have a very good basketball team,” Rang said. “But we have some work to do to be a great basketball team.”
More consistency is needed, Rang said. “We have stretches where we’re not very efficient, where we go cold," he said. "We try to play really good defense, and there are times when we let up. The coaching staff will be looking at that.”
Sierra Hinds had 13 points. Makayla Ardis added 11.
Katie McCrary had 14 points to lead Otterbein (2-2). Junior guard Claire Radabaugh from nearby Edon, Ohio, had eight points, five rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes.
The Thunder are idle all of Thanksgiving week. They return to action next Saturday at home against Ohio Northern. Tipoff is slated for 3 p.m.
Thunder Bolts
The Thunder led the Cardinals by as many 21, midway through the final period… Trine scored no field goals in the fourth quarter, going 0-for-10 from the field, but was a perfect 18-for-18 from the free-throw line in the stanza… Trine outrebounded Otterbein 38-30… The Thunder got 24 points from their bench, including Hinds’ 13.
