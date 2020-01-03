A lot of leading gymnasts from last year moved on for one reason or another. But there is still going to be a lot of talent in the area for 2020.
Angola Hornets
Coach: Misti Evans
2019: 7th State Finals, 3rd Huntington North Regional, Wawasee Sectional champion
The roster turnover is significant for the Hornets. But they could still be pretty good.
The lineup will be different around sophomore standout Ashtyn Evans, last year’s individual all-around champion at the Wawasee Sectional who led area gymnasts at state with a 20th-place all-around finish.
Emily Bracey was the lone senior who graduated from last year’s team. A couple key gymnasts are not returning, including junior Haley Hilyard, who will miss this season after recently having surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in one of her knees. After playing more of a supporting role all season long, Hilyard competed all-around at state last year in place of Bracey, who was away doing a philanthropic project for Rapha House, who helps children rescued from sex trafficking to eventually be reintegrated into society.
Junior Emma Schoenherr rejoined the team late this offseason after giving cheerleading a try, but an ankle issue is going to force her to take on a lesser role. After competing all-around last year, she will only compete on the uneven bars and balance beam this winter.
Injuries have been an issue in the preseason and Misti Evans was unsure Monday of who she will have available for Saturday’s Elkhart Central Invitational. Her daughter Ashtyn and freshmen Audrey Wilkinson and Summer Allen have also been sidelined from practice this preseason.
Misti Evans did some number crunching and believes this team is ahead of last year’s team that made state for the first time as a team in program history. But she wants to take things slow as the Hornets deal with big expectations.
“I want to stay focused on the now and build on small improvements,” Coach Evans said. “I want to ease the focus and take baby steps.”
Most of the roster is made up of freshmen, and many of them have significant club experience. When healthy, ninth graders Wilkinson and Marina Bussema will be all-around gymnasts alongside Ashtyn Evans.
Schoenherr, Allen, freshman Sarah Hutchins and junior Katie Stoy will fill the rest of the lineup. Stoy did not compete last season because of injury.
The Hornets have 11 girls on the roster. As good some of the freshmen are, there will be an adjustment from club with a heavier schedule, the pressure of competing for a team and dealing with more attention in high school gymnastics.
DeKalb Barons
Coach: Kaitlyn Wolfe
2019: 5th Huntington North Regional, 2nd Wawasee Sectional.
KPC Media Group Prep of the Year Shiloh Miller graduated, but four starters return in senior Kristen Azzue, juniors Sarah Boyd and Allison Burton, and sophomore Lauren Blythe.
It’s a quality group, but it better stay healthy. Boyd is the only all-around gymnast. Senior Britney Williams is the only other girl on the roster.
The Barons will count on scores from Blythe on the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise. They will count on Azzue on the beam and the floor, and count on Burton on the bars and the vault.
DeKalb will value the leadership of Azzue and Boyd.
Lakeland Lakers
Coach: Sherill Habedank
2019: 6th Wawasee Sectional
The Lakers took a major personnel hit. Gabrielle Larimer and Whittney Ray, the team’s top gymnast over the past couple of years, graduated. Three other girls did not return. Kailia Malaivanh did not return for her senior season to focus more on track and field.
Juniors Baylee Slone and Emily Byler and sophomore Natalie Huffman will all go all-around. Byler is back with the program after taking last season off.
“They may not be the best at all events, but we push the girls to be all-around, especially at a small school like ours,” Habedank said.
“As long as we see improvement each and every time out,” she added. “We have a lot of skill. We have a lot of potential, and we really want to tap into it.”
Lakeland has no seniors on the roster. The team starts its season in the Elkhart Central Invitational on Saturday.
“It will be a shock to the system,” Habedank said of the Elkhart Central Invite. “But it will be a good learning experience. It will be good for them to break out of their shell and we’ll learn what we need to work on.”
East Noble Knights
Coach: Erin Weldon
2019: 8th Wawasee Sectional
Leading gymnast Miah Hudson returns for the Knights along with two seniors will are entering their fourth seasons with the program in Jenna Zabona and Nevaeh Wolf.
At the Wawasee Sectional last year, Hudson was 13th all-around with 33.775 and 13th in the beam with 8.425.
The Knights have 12 girls on the team, including five seniors and four freshmen. Weldon and assistant coach Tamara Housholder are looking for the team to grow in consistency this season.
“Our hope is that each gymnast gives it their all for every meet or invitational,” Weldon said. “Our team is starting our stronger than last year and we hope to continue adding new skills as the season progresses.”
Unified gymnast Madison Biddle is a senior who will perform in at least all East Noble home meets this season. That includes the Knights’ season opener against visiting West Noble on Thursday.
West Noble Chargers
Co-Coaches: Karyssa Davis and Athena Metzger
2019: 9th Wawasee Sectional
Gaining experience will be important for the Chargers, who graduated their top gymnast from last season in Kirstin Knox.
