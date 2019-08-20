GARRETT — “He was just doing his job.”
Those words from first-year East Noble head coach Ethan Hood rang true for what his senior captain did many times in Tuesday’s opener against Garrett (1-1, 1-0 NECC).
The Knights’ Michael Klein did his job on five separate occasions against the Railroaders scoring all of the goals for his team in a 5-1 win.
“Michael is definitely a key player. I think he’ll do great things. We’re very honored to have him on our team this year,” Hood said.
Klein scored his first goal 25 minutes into the first half, which was too long for Hood.
“The first half was rough. I felt like we came in a little panicked. Our first touch was not where I wanted it to be,” Hood said. “In the second half, we talked and got things under control.”
The Knights (1-0) moved the ball quickly up field after a goal kick. The ball found the feet of Klein and he took over from there. He dribbled around a Garrett defender, making a move to his right before shooting at the net and past the keeper.
Two minutes later, the same play happen again with East Noble quickly transitioning the ball up field to Mohammad Abdullah, who kicked the ball in front of the goal. A Garrett defender tried to clear the ball out but it ricocheted to Klein, who turned and scored his second goal.
“Midfield is our key with finding our forwards. Garrett’s a tough team. They came out hard, and they played hard to keep us on our toes,” Hood said. “But in the end, they got tired and our talent took over.”
Less than three minutes into the second half, Klein completed the hat trick with another goal. A steal in the Garrett box ten minutes later led to an easy goal for Klein for his fourth.
Then, after a goal by Garrett’s Kenan Kennedy made it 4-1, Klein added one more for good measure on an assist from Amin Abdullah.
Garrett struggled with keeping possession of the ball as East Noble put a lot of pressure on the Railroaders’ back line all game long.
The Knights travel to Angola on Saturday at 10 a.m. Garrett travels to Lakeland for an NECC match Thursday at 5 p.m.
