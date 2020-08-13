GARRETT — Garrett shot 196 to 203 for East Noble and 209 for Northrop in a three-way match at Garrett Country Club Wednesday.
Sarah Cooper shot a 42 to pace the Railroaders and Abby Weaver had a 47. Garrett’s other scores were Courtney Barse 53, Sophia Ruble 54 and Chloe Best 57.
Jasmine Freeman led the Knights with a 47. Kayla Desper had a 48 for East Noble and Carly Turner shot a 51. Gracie Schoof had a 57.
Northrop’s Skylar Whitman was the medalist with a 39.
The Railroaders will be back in action today at 5 p.m. as they host Snider.
East Noble will travel to Foster Park in Fort Wayne on Saturday to take part in the Concordia Invite. DeKalb and Garrett will also be in action at the invite. Golfers will hit the links at 8:30 a.m.
