FORT WAYNE — The Churubusco boys track and field team were very competitive in a deep sectional at North Side High School Thursday.
The Eagles finished in second place with 91 points, following Carroll at 136 points.
Lakewood Park came in 12th with two points.
Churubusco had three individual champions on Thursday. Riley Buroff won a pair of titles, including in the high jump and 400-meter dash. He met the state standard with his time of 48.09 to win the 400, and he had a jump of 6 feet, 2 inches to take the high jump.
Nick Nondorf won the 110 hurdles in a time of 14.92. He and Buroff, along with Wyatt Neireiter and Dylan Strouder, finished in second in the 4x400 relay to advance to regionals. Neireiter also moved on in the 1,600.
Hunter Biankski was the sectional champion in the discus with a throw of 166-2, which also met the state standard. He also met the standard in the shot put with a throw of 55-3 for second place.
Gavin Huelsenbeck advanced to regionals in the discus, Evan Palmer moved on in the 800 and Isaac Rinker and Caiden Shively went second and third, respectively, in the pole vault to advance to regionals.
For the Panthers, Trennan Lilly set a new school record in the 400 and finished in seventh at 51.39. Titus Shively also broke the school record in the 300 hurdles at the time of 45.19.
Conner Hodges finished in ninth in the 200 dash at 23.92.
