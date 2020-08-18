Bowling
Kendallville association to hold annual meeting
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Bowling Association will hold its annual meeting on Thursday at 10 Pinz Bowling & Arcade, starting at 6 p.m.
It will be an organizational meeting for the upcoming fall leagues at the bowling center.
Questions can be addressed by calling 10 Pinz at 544-1031.
Prep Girls Golf
Heights tops Churubusco
CHURUBUSCO — Prairie Heights defeated Churubusco 196-212 in the Northeast Corner Conference match at Eel River on Thursday.
Amelia Johnston led the Panthers with a 44. PH also had 45 from Haylee Henderson, 50 from Renae Meek and 57 from Madison Kain.
Prep Cross Country
East Noble 3rd in Snider Hokum Karem
FORT WAYNE — East Noble was third in the Snider Hokum Karem at The Plex with a combined time of 2 hours, 25 minutes. Central Noble was ninth with 3:04:00 and Churubusco did not have enough to field a team score.
Wesley Potts and Mariah Maley led the Knights in 11th place with a run of 35 minutes, 12 seconds. Drew Sillaway and Erin Weng were 19th in 35:59, and Ian Torres and Rachel Becker were 23rd in 36:39.
Noah Shepherd and Michaela Rinehold led the Cougars in 34th place at 38:55. Dylan Stroder and Allie Basinger led Churubusco in 40th place at 41:31.
Garrett boys finish second at Norwell
OSSIAN — Garrett’s boys took two of the first four places and finished second in the Norwell Invitational Saturday.
Tanner McMain was runner-up in 17:54, finishing behind only Laterrius Cassell of New Haven. The Railroaders’ Trevor Armstrong finished fourth in 18:00.
New Haven also took the team title with 38 points to 51 for Garrett. Lakewood Park Christian was fifth at 114.
Other Railroader finishers were Luke Coffman 12th (19:38), Landon Davis 17th (19:51), Gavin Weller 20th (20:19), Seth Montoya 30th (20:52) and Tyler Gater 38th (21:17).
Colton White was 10th for Lakewood Park (19:23) and Cobin Moriarity was 14th (19:45). Braeson Kruse finished 27th (20:47), Chris Shively 33rd (21:00) and Dylan Rowlader 40th (21:23).
Railroader girls seventh at Norwell Invite
OSSIAN — Garrett finished seventh in the Norwell Invitational Saturday.
Nataley Armstrong was seventh individually (22:08) to pace the Railroaders. Next to finish for Garrett were Addison Ebert (37th, 25:16) and Aida Haynes (40th, 25:29).
Garrett had a team score of 204. Leo won with 42 to 75 for the host Knights.
Heather Elwood (44th, 25:49) and Samantha Hartz (45th, 25:59) were the top finishers for Lakewood Park Christian.
Fremont runs in Norwell Invitational
OSSIAN — Fremont’s girls team finished fourth in Norwell’s Bob Dahl Invitational Saturday with 133 points.
Makayla Gumbel led the Eagles in 23rd place at 24 minutes, 8.8 seconds, followed by teammates Kayla McCullough in 24th at 24:28.9 and Natalie Gochenour in 25th at 24:29.7. Katie Berlew was 30th in 24:52.2.
Fremont only had four boys run, and was led by Carson McLatcher in eighth place in 18:54.7 and Armani Guzman in 19th at 20:13.8.
Girls Golf
DeKalb ninth, Garrett 10th in invite
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb was ninth and Garrett tied for 10th place in the Concordia Invitational at Foster Park Saturday.
The Baron had a score of 406, while Garrett and Northrop both had scores of 417.
Lillie Cone had an 83 and Kayla Fleming an 87 for the Barons. DeKalb’s other scorers were Faythe Edmondson 116, Delaney Cox 120 and Kaitlin Traylor 122.
Sarah Cooper shot a 79 to lead Garrett. Other Railroader scores were Abby Weaver 102, Kaitlyn Bergman 115 and Madi Flaugh 121.
Carroll won the team championship with 319, followed by Heritage at 363 and Bishop Dwenger at 365.
West Noble falls to Wawasee Monday
SYRACUSE — The Chargers shot their best team score of the season, but lost to Wawasee 191-215 on Monday at Maxwelton Golf Club.
Kacee Click shot a personal-best 46, followed by Maddie Bottles with a 51 and Jordan Schlemmer at 57.
Audrey Weigold scored a 61, Abi Hawn a 63 and Tori Hamman and Mikayla Nichols each carded a 66.
Prep Volleyball
LPC 2-0 in home invite
FREMONT — Lakewood Park opened its season with two wins in its own invitational Saturday at Fremont High School.
An issue in LPC’s gymnasium forced the invitational to be moved to Fremont.
The Panthers defeated the Eagles 25-15, 25-21 and Elkhart Christian 25-22, 25-16.
Fremont lost to ECA 25-23, 21-25, 15-11.
LPC’s junior varsity team was 1-1 while Fremont was 0-2. The Panthers defeated Fremont 25-10, 25-8, but lost to Elkhart Christian 23-25, 25-9, 15-7. ECA beat Fremont 25-8, 25-10.
Girls Soccer
Lakeland, Wawasee tie
SYRACUSE — The Lakers and Warriors drew to a 0-0 tie on Monday night.
Lakeland travels to East Noble on Thursday.
Angola dropped by Wayne in season openerFORT WAYNE — The Hornets lost their season opener with Wayne on Monday, 4-1.
Maddie Dailey scored the lone goal for Angola, and it came in the second half.
