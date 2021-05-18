ANGOLA — Lakewood Park Christian’s girls tennis team made its state tournament debut on Tuesday afternoon against a comparable squad from Fremont.
The singles players have enjoyed a lot of success for the Panthers with the schedule they have had in their inaugural season.
But Eagle senior Katey Arble broke through that solid trio in come-from-behind fashion to get the point to tilt the dual in Fremont’s favor.
Arble rallied to defeat Lakewood Park senior Sabra Harms 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles to give the Eagles a 3-2 victory in a first-round dual on Wright Courts next to Angola Middle School.
Fremont won its sixth dual of the season and will take on the host Hornets (11-1) in a semifinal dual today at 5 p.m. while DeKalb plays Prairie Heights.
“She just knew this was it,” Eagles coach Lexi Skeens said. “This was her senior sectional and she showed some mental toughness.”
The Panthers (7-4) got straight-set wins from sophomore Lauren Korte at No. 1 singles and junior Eva Hostetler at No. 3 singles. Korte defeated Ashley Stroop 6-0, 6-1 to improve to 11-0 on the season. Korte will play in the singles sectional at Northridge next week.
“She’s mentally tough,” Lakewood Park coach Lisa Korte said of her daughter. “She was the setter on the volleyball team, so she knows how to handle pressure.
“They pulled a lot of weight this season, and they did a good job,” Lisa Korte said of her singles players. “We look forward to next season where we can be more competitive.”
Fremont took both doubles matches in the straight sets with senior No. 1 duo of Sage Stroh and Emma Arnos and the No. 2 team of junior Brook Landis and freshman Ayrianne Gaskill. Landis and Gaskill are coming off a third-place finish in the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament late last week.
Harms had control of the first set at No. 2 singles, then Arble returned the favor in the second set and never let it go.
Lakewood Park was set up to taste some success in its first season, playing comparable teams in the NECC and from the city of Fort Wayne. Coach Korte liked how the season turned out and appreciate the help and kindness from her team’s opponents this spring.
“We never met so many girls who were so friendly,” she said. “All the coaches were great in sharing information.”
Fremont 3, Lakewood Park 2
Singles: 1. Lauren Korte (LP) def. Ashley Stroop 6-0, 6-1. 2. Katey Arble (FR) def. Sabra Harms 1-6, 6-1, 6-2. 3. Eva Hostetler (LP) def. Chloe Hilvers 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Sage Stroh-Emma Arnos (FR) def. Olivia Crider-Lauren Crider 6-4, 6-0. 2. Brook Landis-Ayrianne Gaskill (FR) def. Ameila MacFarlane-Elizabeth Kruse 6-0, 6-2.
