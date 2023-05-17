Prep Softball Pratt, McCrea no-hit Garrett
GARRETT — Trinity Pratt and Emily McCrea pitched a combined no-hitter to lead Prairie Heights to a 4-0 Northeast Corner Conference victory over Garrett Wednesday at Denny Feagler Field.
Pratt went four innings to get the win. She struck out three and walked one.
McCrea pitched three innings and struck out seven in getting the save. She overcame control issues to keep the Railroaders off the board as she had five walks and hit a batter.
Lilli Howe singled, tripled, drove in two runs and scored a run for Prairie Heights. Madi Strater singled, scored a run and had an RBI. Pratt hit a double.
At Garrett on Tuesday, the Railroaders defeated Lakewood Park 17-7. Ava West and Miranda Motz each had two hits and run scored for the Panthers.
Fremont outscores Tigers
FREMONT — Fremont defeated Bluffton 14-8 Wednesday at Ben Roederer Field inside of Vistula Park.
Kate Gannon was 3-for-4 and a double short of the cycle to lead the Eagles. She hit her sixth home run of the season, scored twice and drove in five runs.
Lexi Stevens had four hits and three runs scored for Fremont. Sammy Meyers was 3-for-4 with a walk, a run and two runs batted in. Myleigh Carper singled, doubled and drove in three runs. Addy Parr scored twice and had two RBIs.
Khloe Glendening was the starting and winning pitcher for the Eagles. She allowed four runs (two earned) and five hits in three and one-third innings with three strikeouts. Claire Foulk earned the save.
Churubusco routs Luers
FORT WAYNE — Churubusco pounded Bishop Luers 17-1 in five innings on Wednesday.
The Eagles had eight-run innings in the first and third. They had 13 hits, drew eight walks, was hit by four pitches, and took advantage of six Knight errors.
Barons lose to Patriots
MONROEVILLE — DeKalb lost to Heritage 23-11 in five innings on Wednesday.
Grace Guenthner went 5-for-5 and hit for the cycle for the Patriots. She had two home runs, four runs scored and eight runs batted in.
Heritage his seven home runs as a team. Avi Washington hit two round trippers and had six RBIs.
Paige Storck and Amara Anglin both went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Barons. Lillie Cserep had three hits, including a double, and two runs scored. Ashley Cox had two hits, a walk, a run and an RBI.
Prep Baseball Barons down Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — DeKalb defeated Prairie Heights 17-4 in five innings on Wednesday at Kellett Field.
Parker Smith was 2-for-3 with a walk, four runs scored and a run batted in for the Barons. Ethan Jordan and Elijah Ehmke were both 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs. Jordan was a home run short of the cycle and had two RBIs.
Will Seigel homered and drove in two runs for DeKalb. Aaden Lytle singled, doubled, scored twice and had three RBIs.
Matt Roberts, Maverick Deveau and Kam Leedy had two hits apiece for the Panthers. Roberts also scored twice, had two RBIs, walked and stole his 28th base of the season.
Garrett earns quality win
GARRETT — Garrett scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 9-5 lead on Heritage Wednesday, then weathered a Patriot comeback attempt in the seventh to win 9-8.
Calder Hefty and Aiden Orth each had two hits for the Railroaders. Hefty stole two bases, drove in two runs and scored a run. Orth was also hit by a pitch and drove in a run.
Peyton Simmons doubled, scored a run and had two RBIs for Garrett. Luke Holcomb and Camren Ruble both doubled, walked and scored a run. Ruble also drove in a run.
Elijah Chapman was the starting and winning pitcher for the Railroaders. He allowed five runs (three earned) and seven hits over six innings, struck out five and walked nobody. Grant Byers got the final two outs through adversity to get the save.
AHS falls to Columbia City
ANGOLA — Angola lost to Columbia City 11-4 on Wednesday.
The Hornets issued seven walks and committed four errors.
Payton Fulton had two doubles and two runs scored for Angola. Blake Miller and Jack Archbold each had two hits and a run batted in. Archbold had a double and Miller also scored a run.
Boys Prep Golf Hornets win NECC match
KENDALLVILLE — Angola shot 171 at Cobblestone Wednesday to defeat Central Noble and Churubusco in a Northeast Corner Conference match.
Hornet Gage Hankey was medalist with a 38.
Angola also had Mason Gruner with 43, Johnny Hersel with 44, Austin Kuster with 46 and Ethan Plush with 54.
Falcons best Garrett, Chargers
GARRETT — Fairfield shot 173 at Garrett Country Club Wednesday to defeat Garrett and West Noble in a Northeast Corner Conference match.
The Railroaders had 179 and the Chargers shot 194.
Falcon Miles Nine and Garrett’s Carter Demske were co-medalists with 38. Luke Schermerhorn led West Noble with 45.
Fairfield 173, Garrett 179, West Noble 194
Fairfield: Miles Nine 38, Jasper Carl 43, Carter Kitson 45, Andrew Miller 47, Benjamin Kio 47.
Garrett: Carter Demske 38, Jacob Borns 40, Carter Overbay 46, Dillon DeKoninck 55, Connor Morimanno 67.
West Noble: Luke Schermerhorn 45, Isaac Mast 49, Nevin Phares 50, Blake Ewell 50, Austin Cripe 52.
Lakers top Heights, Angola
LAGRANGE — Lakeland shot 169 on the front nine at Heron Creek Tuesday to defeat Northeast Corner Conference rivals Angola and Prairie Heights. The Hornets got past the Panthers for second, 184-188.
Ben Keil was medalist with 37 to lead the Lakers (11-2, 9-1 NECC). Teammate Tommy Curtis added a 38.
Hornet Mason Gruner and Panther Braeden Morr shot 44s. Angola is 5-4 in the NECC.
Lakeland 169, Angola 184,
Prairie Heights 188
Lakeland: Ben Keil 37, Tommy Curtis 38, Nate Keil 43, Kyle Hartsough 51, Brady Ferguson 52.
Angola: Mason Gruner 44, Johnny Hersel 45, Ethan Plush 47, Gage Hankey 48, Austin Kuster 52.
Heights: Braeden Morr 44, Brayden Levitz 47, Noah Butler 47, Leyton Byler 50, Jay Abbott 59.
Junior varsity scores
Angola 207 — C. Shull 51, Hardley 51, Hinman 52, J. Wise 53, Godbey 63.
Prairie Heights — Milliman 56, K. German 64, E. Seevers 68.
Barons fall on senior day
AUBURN — DeKalb celebrated senior day Tuesday, but lost to Northeast 8 Conference rival Columbia City 165-171. Baron Grant Stuckey was medalist with 38.
In other area action Tuesday, Churubusco lost to Northrop 190-232 at Eel River. Tyrus Whitman led the Bruins with 39.
