KENDALLVILLE – East Noble and Angola faced off Tuesday night looking to gain some positive momentum heading into postseason play.
With big thanks to Chris Hood, it was the Knights that got off the canvas and stopped a losing streak at seven games.
The Hornets did not have an answer for Hood in the paint and that opened up East Noble, especially lone senior Braeden Ball, who hit nine three-pointers in scoring 31 points. The Knights ran off to a 62-36 rout at the Big Blue Pit.
As a result of the coaches’ decision, according to Knights coach Ryan Eakins, Hood did not play in the first quarter, which ended in a 12-12 tie.
Then Hood, the 6-foot-9 Division I offensive line prospect in football, was not match for the Hornets. He made 4-of-6 shots in the second quarter to help build a lead for East Noble. Sprinkle in a couple three-pointers from Ball and a triple from Max Bender, and the Knights outscored the Hornets 17-5 in the second quarter to take a 29-17 lead into the intermission.
Eakins said his team has not played well in second quarters for awhile. That changed on Tuesday in his 100th career coaching victory at East Noble. Hood finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.
“I thought we played a solid first quarter, but I thought we also made some silly mistakes,” Eakins said. “The way we began the second quarter, Chris changed the complexity of the game. I’m proud of the way he responded.
“Chris really played hard. But the story of the game should be our lone senior Braeden Ball.”
Ball had 10 points in the third quarter and Angola (11-12) did not make a field goal for over the first 10 minutes of the second half. The Knights (8-13) led 52-21 until freshman Lane King hit a three-pointer around two and a half minutes into the fourth quarter.
Ball was 9-of-15 from three-point range. He was one short of the program record set by current Knight freshman coach Brandon Nichols, who hit 10 triples against Lakewood Park on Feb. 25, 2016.
East Noble had 19 assists from 23 made field goals and only had five turnovers for the game. Junior Keegan Foster had seven assists and classmate Avery Kline dished off six assists. Freshman Owen Van Gessel chipped in seven points.
“All seven guys in our rotation made us better tonight,” Eakins said. “Max Bender (5 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals) was an absolute animal. He dominated the paint. He showed quality leadership for being a sophomore and being a quiet kid.”
Knox had 13 points and three assists for Angola, but nine points came in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach. Leading scorer Brian Parrish had eight points, and was 2-for-15 from the floor. King had seven points and five rebounds.
