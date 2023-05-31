ANGOLA — After steamrolling its way through the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and the NCAA Division III regional and super regional tournaments, the Trine University softball team has one more run to make in 2023.
The Thunder are in Marshall, Texas, this week for the NCAA Division III Softball Championship, an eight-team double-elimination tournament. It’s their second straight appearance at the national affair, and their fifth appearance overall. Last season, Trine was national runner-up to champion Christopher Newport (Va.).
This year, Trine head coach Donnie Danklefsen and his team are hoping the lessons they learned in their appearance on the national stage last year will give them the extra boost they need to win bring home one last piece of hardware in 2023, the national championship trophy.
The Thunder flew to Texas on Tuesday and participated in a full day of activities, including community service projects and a banquet, on Wednesday.
Today, it’s time to get it on. The No. 3 Thunder (40-4) face No. 6 Rowan (N.J.) at 7:30 p.m. in the final game of a busy opening day.
The rest of the national championship bracket includes No. 1 Salisbury (Md.), No. 2 Linfield (Ore.), defending champion No. 4 Christopher Newport, No. 5 Berry (Ga.), No. 7 Coe (Iowa) and No. 8 Moravian (Pa.).
In other first-day action in Texas, Salisbury and Moravian will meet at noon, followed by Christopher Newport and Berry at 2:30 p.m. and Linfield and Coe at 5 p.m.
As the Thunder made their way to Detroit Metro Airport for their flight to Texas Tuesday morning, Danklefsen said his team is laser focused on the task ahead.
And a big part of that will be staying hydrated, as east Texas this time of this year is well known for high heat with stifling humidity. The forecast for Marshall calls for temperatures in the upper 80s today and Friday, with more than a 50% chance of thunderstorms Friday through Sunday.
After making it to the national championship finals a year ago, Danklefsen said his team is quietly confident.
“The older kids are sharing with the younger kids how it’s done,” Danklefsen said. “What the schedule is like, how busy it is… Everyone is excited to get down there and take care of business.”
It’s been a long year for the Thunder players who were a part of the 2022 national runner-up squad.
“It’s hard all year not to look ahead,” Danklefsen said. “They fought to get back here, and they know what to expect.”
And what they expect as they take the field Thursday night against Rowan is a team that’s just as tough an opponent as any other team in the final eight.
Rowan is coached by Kim Wilson, who has 942 career victories in nearly 33 years of coaching. She’s in her 27th year guiding the Profs, who are 41-8 overall in 2023 (17-1 New Jersey Athletic Conference). They earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III tournament and defeated Pfeiffer (N.C.) 5-3 on May 21 to advance to the super regional, where they prevailed over Randolph-Macon (Va.) in the best-of-three series to punch their ticket to Texas.
The Profs are led at the plate by sophomore infielder/outfielder Liz McCaffery (.361 avg., 15 doubles, three triples, 28 runs batted in), junior infielder Payton MacNair (.355 avg., three homers, 32 RBIs) and junior pitcher/infielder Cat Thomas (.344 avg., nine homers, 46 RBIs).
Rowan’s top two pitchers are sophomore Rylee Lutz (23-6, 1.64 earned run average, 180 strikeouts in 179 and one-third innings) and freshman Emily McCutcheon (12-1, 1.89 ERA, 24 strikeouts in 92 and two-thirds innings).
“It’s going to be a battle, but I like our team,” Danklefsen said.
A highly talented team plus high expectations isn’t always an equation for success, but it’s been the case for the Thunder in 2023 as they make another run at a national title.
“I think our team has taken it day by day, game by game, and stayed in the present,” Danklefsen said. “We’ve tried to make practice as hard as we can this season, and put a lot of challenges in front of them. That’s made game day feel like a reward.”
Now as they get going in Texas, the Thunder hope all this hard work pays off with the reward of a national championship.
