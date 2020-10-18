INDIANAPOLIS — Lakewood Park survived a brisk, chilling wind blowing in its face in the first half.
It was a lightning strike from Heritage Christian as the second half began that did the Panthers in.
The host Eagles scored twice in the first six minutes after halftime, and the Panthers struggled to get good scoring chances the rest of the way as Heritage Christian prevailed 2-0 in a Class 1A boys soccer regional semifinal match Saturday.
The seventh-rated Eagles moved into the evening title match against Faith Christian of Lafayette, which took out Liberty Christian of Anderson 2-1 in the day’s first semifinal.
Heritage Christian had the wind at its back in the first half and kept the ball in Lakewood’s end of the field a majority of the time. The third-ranked Panthers had a good opening charge after the second half kickoff, but the Eagles moved the ball to the other end, and the trouble began for the defending regional champions.
DeVoe Carter sent a low pass from the left corner across the goalmouth, where Ben Foulk deflected it in just three minutes after halftime for the game’s first score.
Then a Panther clearing kick was blocked and Eagle senior Justin Pinyot was the first to the ball. He drove one inside the left post for a 2-0 lead at the 34:08 mark of the second half.
“We thought we were sitting pretty good, getting to the second half and getting the wind,” Lakewood Park coach Daron White said. “A couple goals went in pretty quick, and we just couldn’t buy a break on the offensive side.
“We didn’t really get a lot of shots off. We had a lot of good possession and got some corners. We hit the crossbar on one cross, and if that would have gone in it would have been nice.”
That was a shot launched from the right corner by Zach Collins which clipped the crossbar on its way through, and represented the Panthers’ best chance at a goal.
Lakewood Park forced the Eagles into several corner kicks, but could never get a good shot in front of the net.
“When we were down two I was hoping we could get one back within 20 (minutes), and the game would have been real interesting,” White said. “We kept on fighting. That’s been our theme this year, that we keep on playing right to the end.
“We just couldn’t find that finishing cross or finishing pass. We had some opportunities the first half, and if one of those would have went in, it could have been a lot different game.”
White was emotional thinking about bidding farewell to a group of nine seniors who finished with a 12-4 season. They brought school its first regional title last year and back-to-back sectional crowns.
White had coached them since they played on the Lakewood Park junior high squad.
“It’s a special group of seniors,” he said. “That part’s emotional. We had them back in junior high, and even back in junior high this was a special group. It’s hard.”
