Girls Soccer
Barons down Leo in penalty kicks
LEO-CEDARVILLE — DeKalb defeated Leo 2-1 in penalty kicks to stay unbeaten in Northeast 8 Conference play Wednesday.
It was the second straight season the Barons and Lions required penalty kicks to decide a winner.
After regulation ended 1-1 and neither side scored in the two overtime periods, DeKalb outscored Leo 4-2 in kicks to take the win. Grace Snyder scored her 15th goal of the season for the Barons in regulation time.
Both teams scored on their first two penalty kicks, with Jade Allen and Brooke Bowers finding the net for the Barons. Riley Exford scored on DeKalb’s next turn, then keeper Aliyah Kern made a diving save on Leo’s shot to give the Barons the advantage.
Leo’s shooter missed the net in the next round, and Jaylin Carroll scored to clinch the victory for the Barons.
DeKalb (10-1 overall, 5-0 NE8) will play at Norwell Monday.
Boys Tennis
DeKalb defeats Prairie Heights Wednesday
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — DeKalb was a 5-0 winner over Prairie Heights Wednesday.
In singles player, DeKalb’s Landon Holwerda won 6-2, 6-0 over Layton Byler, Jack McComb defeated Braylon Rubler 6-2, 6-2, and Owen Holwerda was a 6-3, 6-0 winner over Chace Bachelor.
Krue Nagel and Kaine Smith of DeKalb defeated Kaleb Louiburg and Logan Hamilton 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, and Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel won 6-1, 6-0 over Logan Swyaar and Hayden Culler at No. 2 doubles.
DeKalb won the JV match 4-1. Aidan Wissing, Josh Allen, Tyler DeWitt and Shiloh Higgins won singles matches for the Barons.
Hornets compete in loss
MIDDLEBURY — Angola lost to Northridge 5-0 on Wednesday.
“The Hornets once again competed well, but came up short on the score,” AHS coach Scott Hottell said.
Angola won the junior varsity dual 4-3.
Northridge 5, Angola 0
Singles: 1. Brad Boyd (A) lost 6-1, 6-0. 2. Trevyn Towers (A) lost 6-3, 6-1. 3. Lucas Nelson (A) lost 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Marcus Miller-Jacob Pontorno (A) lost 6-0, 6-4. 2. Aiden Koch-Connor Libey (A) lost 6-2, 6-3.
Boys Soccer Lakewood Park edges Snider on Tuesday
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park Christian defeated Snider 6-5 Tuesday.
Zach Collins put in four goals as Lakewood won the battle of Panthers. Christian Thon and Logan Korte also scored.
M.S. Volleyball Fremont 8th-graders top Central Noble
ALBION — Fremont Middle School’s eighth-grade team defeated Central Noble 25-15, 25-16 on Tuesday.
On Monday, the Cougars lost at Indian Springs 25-15, 25-11. Kenny Kimmell and Megan Carnahan both had multiple blocks for CN.
Football DMS, Indian Springs trade victories
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s seventh grade defeated Indian Springs Tuesday while the eighth-grade Barons were defeated.
DeKalb took the seventh-grade game 16-0. Brady Culler ran for two touchdowns, including a 65-yarder late in the game to help seal the victory. Brodi Wilson kicked two PATs, worth two points each in middle school play.
Leading 8-0, the Barons made a goal-line stand to keep the Eagles off the board.
Indian Springs was a 42-34 winner in the eighth-grade game. Caidan Hinkle ran for four touchdowns and 215 yards.
The Barons fell behind 34-22, but one of Hinkle’s touchdowns and a long scoring run by Graham Blythe got them close. Nick Ley’s fumble recovery set up Blythe’s run.
DeKalb had one last chance to tie it late, but a drive stalled.
