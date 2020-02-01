ANGOLA — The additions of Hayley Martin and Brandi Dawson significantly elevated Trine University’s women’s basketball program in 2015. There were question marks on what the Thunder would be like after they both graduated.
They haven’t fallen off much, compiling a 15-4 overall record. They are still a powerhouse within the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and are still competitive with Hope. They could win 20 games for the fourth straight season.
In a rabid defensive-minded way, the whole is greater than the sum of its individual parts for Trine (9-1 MIAA).
“We have built our program on a defensive culture,” second-year Thunder coach Andy Rang said. “I’ve been telling them all year long that it’s about defense and rebounding and they’re taking it to heart.”
After its 56-33 home win over Calvin Wednesday night, Trine has allowed 46.4 points per game and forced 19.5 turnovers per contest. Opposing teams are only shooting 32.2% from the field, including 28.2% from three-point range.
Through games played on Tuesday, the Thunder were fourth in NCAA Division III in scoring defense, allowing 47.2 points per game, 23rd in field-goal defense, holding teams to 32.7% shooting from the floor, and 19th in the country in scoring margin at 18.2 points.
Trine has followed a blueprint that has made Hope successful for a long time, overwhelming the opposition with a deep roster of talent and length. The additions of local products Martin and Dawson transferring in sped up the process (Martin from NCAA Division II Nova Southeastern, Florida, and Dawson from NCAA Division I Wright State) and contributed to the most successful run in program history that is still ongoing.
The Thunder won two NCAA Tournament games in Martin’s final season to reach the Sweet 16 in 2018. Last season, they put undefeated Thomas More, Kentucky, in a 19-4 hole early in the first quarter of a second-round NCAA game on the Saints’ home floor, but could not hold them off in a 67-59 Trine loss to end Dawson’s tremendous career.
Dawson is third on the Thunder women’s career scoring list with 1,670 points. She was picked a First Team NCAA Division III All-American by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and D3hoops.com last season.
An example of the blueprint this season is the Thunder’s starting shooting guard, 6-foot sophomore Tara Bieniewicz. She leads the team in scoring at 10.9 points per game.
Trine starts up front with 6-1 junior Shay Herbert and 6-2 sophomore Kelsy Taylor. Bieniewicz is joined in the backcourt by 5-10 sophomore Kayla Wildman and the team’s lone senior, 5-9 point guard Katy Steers.
Steers’ actions speak larger than her height on a Trine team that is getting longer and taller. Speaking of rabid, the tenacious Steers is the Thunder’s lead pit bull who helps the team in many ways.
“Steers is the one that gets the motor running with her ball pressure,” Rang said. “She gets it and has been a great leader.”
Steers and Herbert were starters on last season’s 26-3 Thunder team that won MIAA regular season and conference championships while Bieniewicz, Taylor, Wildman were all regulars off the bench as freshmen.
Rebounding was another point of emphasis by Rang and Co. this season. That has gotten better since their 58-46 loss at Baldwin Wallace, Ohio, on Dec. 18. The Yellow Jackets outrebounded Trine 44-31 and had 15 second-chance points.
“We can’t have that kind of effort,” Rang said. “Our attention to detail has been better since then.”
Trine outrebounded Calvin 55-39 on Wednesday. The Thunder travel to Olivet today.
Hope is 19-0 and ranked third in the country in both the D3hoops.com and coaches’ polls. The Flying Dutch have allowed 41 points per game, beating teams by an average margin of 33.3 points per game, and opposing teams are only shooting 29.6% from the field against Hope.
The Flying Dutch were among the best in the country in NCAA Division III in various defensive categories after games played on Tuesday. They were first in scoring defense (41.2 papg), first in scoring margin (33.9 ppg), third in field goal percentage defense (29.6%), 10th in steals per game (15,6), 11th in rebound margin (11.7), 14th in turnovers forced per game (25.39) and 19th in three-point percentage defense (24.2%).
Trine lost at home to Hope 58-51 on Jan. 4. The game was tied at 51 with over two minutes left. Rang said it was more of a matter of not making a couple of shots at key times down the final stretch that proved to be more of the difference.
Kreag, Stewart lift Trine in 3rd quarter
Sophomore guards Sophia Kreag and Rachel Stewart charged the Thunder with their contributions off the bench during the 18-0 run to end the third quarter Wednesday.
Kreag had all five of her points in the third quarter, including a three-point play in the final seconds of the stanza. Stewart had a bucket and two blocked shots in the quarter.
“Those two really gave us a lift,” Rang said. “They energized us. Our defense fed off of what they did a little bit.”
That defensively-charged surge ended up being a 31-0 run. Calvin did not score for over 12 minutes, 45 seconds in the second half.
“After Calvin took the lead, we showed a lot of courage to lock them up,” Rang said.
“We played our best all-around game at their place (a 77-41 Trine win at Calvin on Dec. 14), but the second time around is an entirely different ball game. I’m glad we got out of here with a win.”
