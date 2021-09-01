WATERLOO — Prairie Heights made a run, but had to withstand a late run by DeKalb in the first game of Tuesday’s volleyball match.
The Panthers didn’t allow for as much suspense in the second and third games, building leads and keeping the Barons at arm’s length to finish off a sweep. Scores were 25-21, 25-13, 25-17.
Trevyn Terry served Heights into a 22-15 lead in the opener, which had been tight up to that point with neither club leading by more than three. Chloe Riehl and Kalli Aaron had kills during that stretch and Terry delivered an ace.
Hope Moring came close to match Terry’s run, however, firing two aces after kills by Brenna Spangler and Paige Snider as DeKalb crept to within 23-21.
Aaron scored a kill to put herself at the service line for the Panthers, then dropped in an ace to wrap up the first game.
Shyanne Duncan served the Panthers into a lead in the second game, adding an ace to two kills by Riehl as Heights went up 12-5. An ace by Kya Blomeke for DeKalb made it 12-7, but then came a service run by Riehl that boosted the lead to 18-7 before Snider’s kill brought it to a finish.
Two kills by Aaron put the Prairie Heights lead into the double digits, and kills by Spangler and Brooklyn Barkhaus couldn’t break the momentum. Caylee Bachelor’s ace ended it.
Aaron was at the service line as the Panthers stretched out to a 13-6 lead in the third game. A Riehl kill made it 15-8 before Hunter Kleeberg’s block completed a run of four straight points served by Duncan, and the Panthers were up 19-8.
A kill by Barkhaus cut the lead to eight, and two kills from Snider did the same, but the Barons could get no closer. Riehl ended it for Prairie Heights on a kill.
DeKalb will host North Side tonight. Prairie Heights travels to Bethany Christian Thursday.
