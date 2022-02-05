GOSHEN — Six area wrestlers climbed on top of the podium at Saturday's Goshen Regional.
Angola had two grapplers, one in the smallest weight class and one in the heaviest weight class, win regional championships. Kamron Straw won the 106-pound championship, and Brandon Villafuerte repeated as the 285-pound regional champ.
East Noble's Aidan Sprague (126) won his third regional title of his career and third in a different weight class. DeKalb's Braylon Meyer earned a regional championship at 113 pounds, Prairie Heights' Kaleb Lounsbury won at 152 pounds and Lakeland's Ben Miller got revenge over the Panthers' Sam Levitz to win the regional championship at 145 pounds.
Jimtown won the team championship with 95.5 points. NorthWood finished in second with 83.5, and Prairie Heights took third with 81.5 points.
Angola placed fourth with 79 points, followed by DeKalb in fifth at 69 points, Elkhart 63, Lakeland 62, East Noble 60, Fremont 47, Central Noble 36, Northridge 36, Goshen 30.5, West Noble 21, Concord 19, Fairfield six and Westview at zero.
A total of 34 area wrestlers advanced out of the Goshen Regional to next week's semi-state at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. The six champions will get to face a lower seed with the hope of a little easier path to punching their ticket to the state finals.
At last year's Goshen Regional, Villafuerte had to defeat a kid from Elkhart to win the title. This year, he had to do the same against Brayden Jellison.
After being taken down to start the second, he got the reversal for the 4-2 advantage. In the third period, Villafuerte was on bottom and wouldn't allow Jellison to get any points via nearfall.
“I knew I had to dig down and stay off my back, but also try to get a point to get the difference to secure the win,” Villafuerte said.
Villafuerte improved to 49-0 with the win and knows there's more work to do after repeating as regional champion.
“It feels amazing, but can't be happy with what I did. I just want to keep going on,” Villafuerte said.
On the other end of the spectrum, Straw was in the lightest weight class and is just getting his career started as a freshman.
“It feels amazing that I'm a freshman and winning it,” Straw said. “I just have to stay humble, confident and carry it on to semi-state.”
Straw won by fall and by a 3-0 decision to get to the finals of the 106-pound bracket against East Noble's Kealen Fuller. Straw beat Fuller 4-1 at the West Noble Sectional but knew he'd be in for another battle this week.
“Just keeping my cool and not getting angry and rushing things. You do stuff better when you're relaxed. He was definitely a lot harder than sectionals,” Straw said.
Fuller led 4-2 going into the third period. Straw started the final period on bottom and got the quick escape then takedown a few seconds later. He rode Fuller out the rest of the way for the win.
Sprague stayed unbeaten at 35-0 after winning his third regional title on Saturday. He went the distance in two of his matches.
“I didn't start off the hottest. I kind of had to wake up. After that, the biggest thing was chaining moves together,” Sprague said.
In the championship at 126 pounds, it was Sprague's fourth time seeing Lakeland's Keegan Schlabach this season.
“Nobody wants to wrestle the same dude every weekend," Sprague said. “He's going to throw different things at me every time, so my biggest thing was I'm not going to game plan for him. I just have to make sure I'm on my A-game. My A-game is beating him when he's game planning for me.”
Sprague was only up 2-0 after the first period but started to pile up the points in the second period.
The title bout at 145 was another match between familiar foes in Ben Miller of Lakeland and Sam Levitz from Prairie Heights. Miller pinned Levitz to win the NECC title, then Levitz won by a 7-5 decision at last week's sectional.
On Saturday, Miller took advantage of a mistake by Levitz and was able to get him via pin for the second time.
“In the last one, I would get in all my shots but I never finished. He would scramble out of it. I just had to make sure to elevate the legs and finish my shots,” Miller said. “If I did that, I knew I would be fine. That's what happened there, then he just made a mistake then I pinned him.”
Meyer had been wrestling at 106 pounds for most of the season, but DeKalb got Drew Waldon, back at that weight class, which moved Meyer to 113 pounds. Waldon placed third on Saturday.
Meyer was tied 1-1 against NorthWood's Calix Truex at the end of three periods. He was able to get a point after Truex was called for a penalty, then Meyer earned an escape and a takedown to secure the win.
“I've been struggle through injuries all year. I've never wrestled some of these kids before. Honestly, I didn't even know if I'd make it out. It's great to win it. That last match was one of the toughest matches I've every wrestled. That kid had a lot of heart,” Meyer said.
During the overtime periods, Meyer had one thing on his mind. Winning and being a top seed next week. Last year, he lost in the ticket round and wanted to give himself the best chance to surpass that round this season.
“It was more of this is what I need to do to achieve my goals. I think that kept me from being tired,” Meyer said.
The big key for Lounsbury on Saturday was moving and being aggressive.
“Just wrestling smart. Last week, I didn't wrestle smart in the finals and lost by one point. We had three days off of school because of the snow. The one day I came in, I was being aggressive and that's all that was in my head was to be aggressive,” Lounsbury said.
Lounsbury led 4-2 heading into the third period of the 152-pound title against Angola's Josh Kunkle. Lounsbury got the quick reversal, then got another after Kunkle did the same to him midway through the period.
Angola had two other wrestlers advance to next week's semi-state. Isaiah McCue (126) placed fourth, and Blake Denmam (138) finished third. Central Noble had three advance on, and Ethan Skinner (170), Isaac Clay (195) and Lane Norris (285) all finished in third place.
East Noble's Blake Byerley (120) in fourth and Jalen Belhumeur (145) in third both advanced to next week, and Fremont's Essiah Kamer (120) and Jacob Behm (195) in second and Aidan Hawkins in third place at 132 will move on.
Other semi-state qualifiers for DeKalb were Jadon Teague (138), Braxton Miller (145), Elijah Knepper (160) and Landon Armstrong (285).
Brock Hagewood came in second at 132, Brody Hagewood (120) finished in second and Luke Severe (160) and Hunter Allen (220) both finished fourth to qualify for next weekend.
West Noble's Teegan Clouse (132), Nolan Parks (182) and Peter Bradley (195) all advanced, as well as Lakeland's Brady Schiffli at 152 pounds.
Goshen Regional
Team Scores
1. Jimtown 95.5, 2. NorthWood 83.5, 3. Prairie Heights 81.5, 4. Angola 79, 5. DeKalb 69, 6. Elkhart 63, 7. Lakeland 62, 8. East Noble 60, 9. Fremont 47, 10. Central Noble 36, 10. Northridge 36, 12.Goshen 30.5, 13. West Noble 21, 14. Concord 19, 15. Fairfield 6, 16. Westview 0.
First-place matches
106 — Straw (A) 5-4 dec. over Fuller (EN). 113 — Meyer (DK) 5-2 dec. in OT over Truex (NW). 120 — DeLaLuz (J) 5:26 pin over Kamer (F). 126 — Sprague (EN) 16-5 maj. dec. over Schlabach (LL). 132 — Graber (NR) 12-1 maj. dec. over Brock Hagewood (PH). 138 — Eberhart (J) 3-2 dec. over G. Miller (LL). 145 — B. Miller (LL) 3:50 pin over Levitz (PH). 152 — Lounsbury (PH) 8-4 dec. over Kunkle (A). 160 — Lone (NW) 1:04 pin over Knepper (DK). 170 — Buchanan (J) 1:15 pin over Detwiler (G). 182 — Tobias (NW) 7-1 dec. over Flores (G). 195 — Koltookian (C) 10-8 dec. in OT over Behm (F). 220 — Benjamin (NW) 2:21 pin over Shupert (E). 285 — Villafuerte (A) 4-3 dec. over Jellison (E).
Third-place matches
106 — Waldon (DK) 9-0 maj. dec. over Moyer (J). 113 — Corona (E) 4-0 dec. over Senn (FF). 120 — Brody Hagewood (PH) medical forfeit over Byerley (EN). 126 — Kallimani (J) 10-1 maj. dec. over McCue (A). 132 — Hawkins (F) 8-4 dec. over Clouse (WN). 138 — Denman (A) 3:51 pin over Teague (D). 145 — Belhumeur (EN) medical forfeit over Miller (DK). 152 — C. Freedline (E) 9-2 dec. over Schiffili (LL). 160 — E. Freedline (E) 4-1 dec. over Severe (PH). 170 — Skinner (CN) 13-6 dec. over Eveler (NR). 182 — McPhee (J) 9-6 dec. over Parks (WN). 195 — Clay (CN) 4:04 pin over Bradley (WN). 220 — Henke (NR) 7-5 dec. over Allen (PH). 285 — Norris (CN) 4:49 pin over Armstrong (DK).
