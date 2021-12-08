Christmas Hannah Holstein

We're off to a good start. Well, some of us.

The new kid Evan Weaver is at the top of the leaderboard, tied with Brice Vance at 8-2, after the first round of picks, but I don't expect that to be the case for long. Weaver got lucky. He won't admit it, but I've see the way he picks his games.

He puts pictures of the team's logos on the dart board in the break room, closes his eyes and throws a dart wildly across the room. Weaver nearly took off my tail with one of this tosses. I had to tell him that this isn't pin the tail on the bovine.

Now, while I put some ice on my backside, here's this week's picks.

1. DeKalb boys over Lakeland

The Lakers will have issues with Connor Penrod on both ends of the floor.

2. East Noble boys over Northridge

The Knights showed me something in their win at Carroll, and I think they can build on it.

3. NorthWood boys over Westview

It's the first real test for the Warriors. The Panthers have the makings of a team that make a deep run in the postseason.

4. Prairie Heights girls over Eastside

The Panthers size inside will be too much for the Blazers.

5. DeKalb girls over Leo

Don't let me down again, Barons.

6. Fairfield girls over Lakeland

The Lakers are playing well right now, the Falcons are playing better.

7. Angola boys over Garrett

Both teams are looking for their second win. The Hornets win in a low-scoring battle.

8. Garrett girls over Norwell

The is a big one for the Railroaders. I believe their depth and defense prevail.

9. Central Noble boys over Barr-Reeve

Cougars make a statement at Southport.

10. Fremont boys over DeKalb

Can't wait for this matchup. The Eagles stay unbeaten with a close win.

Standings

Evan Weaver 8-2

Brice Vance 8-2

Hannah Holstein 7-3

Ken Fillmore 7-3

Jeff Jones 7-3

Mark Murdock 6-4

Fillmore's picks

1. DeKalb

2. East Noble

3. NorthWood

4. Prairie Heights

5. DeKalb

6. Fairfield

7. Angola

8. Garrett

9. Barr-Reeve

10. Fremont

Weaver's picks

1. DeKalb

2. East Noble

3. Westview

4. Prairie Heights

5. DeKalb

6. Fairfield

7. Angola

8. Garrett

9. Barr-Reeve

10. Fremont

Jones' Picks

1. DeKalb

2. East Noble

3. Westview

4. Prairie Heights

5. DeKalb

6. Fairfield

7. Angola

8. Garrett

9. Central Noble

10. Fremont

Vance's Picks

1. DeKalb

2. East Noble

3. NorthWood

4. Prairie Heights

5. Leo

6. Fairfield

7. Garrett

8. Garrett

9. Central Noble

10. Fremont

Murdock's picks

1. DeKalb

2. Northridge

3. Westview

4. Prairie Heights

5. DeKalb

6. Lakeland

7. Angola

8. Garrett

9. Barr-Reeve

10. DeKalb

Hannah Holstein is KPC Media Group's sports prognosticating cow. She can be reached at hannahholstein@kpcmedia.com or on Twitter at WondercowKPC.

