We're off to a good start. Well, some of us.
The new kid Evan Weaver is at the top of the leaderboard, tied with Brice Vance at 8-2, after the first round of picks, but I don't expect that to be the case for long. Weaver got lucky. He won't admit it, but I've see the way he picks his games.
He puts pictures of the team's logos on the dart board in the break room, closes his eyes and throws a dart wildly across the room. Weaver nearly took off my tail with one of this tosses. I had to tell him that this isn't pin the tail on the bovine.
Now, while I put some ice on my backside, here's this week's picks.
1. DeKalb boys over Lakeland
The Lakers will have issues with Connor Penrod on both ends of the floor.
2. East Noble boys over Northridge
The Knights showed me something in their win at Carroll, and I think they can build on it.
3. NorthWood boys over Westview
It's the first real test for the Warriors. The Panthers have the makings of a team that make a deep run in the postseason.
4. Prairie Heights girls over Eastside
The Panthers size inside will be too much for the Blazers.
5. DeKalb girls over Leo
Don't let me down again, Barons.
6. Fairfield girls over Lakeland
The Lakers are playing well right now, the Falcons are playing better.
7. Angola boys over Garrett
Both teams are looking for their second win. The Hornets win in a low-scoring battle.
8. Garrett girls over Norwell
The is a big one for the Railroaders. I believe their depth and defense prevail.
9. Central Noble boys over Barr-Reeve
Cougars make a statement at Southport.
10. Fremont boys over DeKalb
Can't wait for this matchup. The Eagles stay unbeaten with a close win.
Standings
Evan Weaver 8-2
Brice Vance 8-2
Hannah Holstein 7-3
Ken Fillmore 7-3
Jeff Jones 7-3
Mark Murdock 6-4
Fillmore's picks
1. DeKalb
2. East Noble
3. NorthWood
4. Prairie Heights
5. DeKalb
6. Fairfield
7. Angola
8. Garrett
9. Barr-Reeve
10. Fremont
Weaver's picks
1. DeKalb
2. East Noble
3. Westview
4. Prairie Heights
5. DeKalb
6. Fairfield
7. Angola
8. Garrett
9. Barr-Reeve
10. Fremont
Jones' Picks
1. DeKalb
2. East Noble
3. Westview
4. Prairie Heights
5. DeKalb
6. Fairfield
7. Angola
8. Garrett
9. Central Noble
10. Fremont
Vance's Picks
1. DeKalb
2. East Noble
3. NorthWood
4. Prairie Heights
5. Leo
6. Fairfield
7. Garrett
8. Garrett
9. Central Noble
10. Fremont
Murdock's picks
1. DeKalb
2. Northridge
3. Westview
4. Prairie Heights
5. DeKalb
6. Lakeland
7. Angola
8. Garrett
9. Barr-Reeve
10. DeKalb
