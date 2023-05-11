GARRETT — The team that could deliver a clutch hit would be the team that won.
Unfortunately for Garrett Wednesday, Bishop Dwenger’s Owen Zimmerman singled up the middle with two outs in the top of the seventh, scoring Brayton Thomas with the tiebreaking run and sending the Saints to a 3-2 victory.
Thomas had walked to begin the inning and was bunted to second by Houston Ellinger. Thomas stole third as Aslan Nolan struck out.
Zimmerman then jumped on the first pitch for a clean single to center to decide the game.
Landri Linder moved in from shortstop to earn the save by retiring the Railroaders in order in the bottom of the inning. The last out was a drive to the center-field fence by Peyton Simmons. Ellinger got the win after pitching a scoreless sixth.
Garrett (8-11) got a combined three-hitter from senior Luke Byers, who worked the first three innings, and sophomore Grant Byers, who pitched the last four. The pair combined to strike out five.
The Big Train managed just four hits against the four pitchers who worked for Bishop Dwenger (14-6). Thoughts of the big hit came early for Garrett, when two walks and an error loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the first.
The Railroaders scored just once, on Cam Ruble’s sacrifice fly.
“We’re still waiting on that big hit,” Garrett coach Jason Richards said. “We had some runners on in the first where we really could have put a lead on them. We had a chance to do something there, but couldn’t get the big hit, typical of this year.
“We’re figuring it out, we’re getting better. We’re young still.”
Garrett’s other run came in the second on an RBI double by Simmons. Parker Skelly, James Kimmel and Calder Hefty had the other Railroader hits.
Skelly nearly put the Railroaders ahead with two outs in the sixth with a liner to deep left. But Zimmerman chased it down, then reached back across his body to pick it off and end the inning.
Dwenger also scored a run in the second on a balk and a run in the third on Kenny Eichner’s RBI double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.