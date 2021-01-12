Boys Basketball Lakewood Park loses at Whitko
SOUTH WHITLEY — Lakewood Park lost to Whitko 69-52 on Saturday night.
Caedmon Bontrager had his sixth double-double of the season for the Panthers (4-4), collecting 30 points and reaching double figures in rebounds.
Brett Sickafoose had 27 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats (5-3).
Marines lose to Locomotives
MONTPELIER, Ohio — Hamilton lost to Montpelier 71-22 on Saturday evening.
The Locomotives (6-1) made 11 three-point shots. Garrett Walz had four triples in his 14 points and Tylor Yahraus had three three-pointers in his 12 points.
The Marines’ second-round Northeast Corner Conference Tournament game with Westview Wednesday was switched from Hamilton to Emma. The girls’ game between the two schools will begin at 6 p.m., with the boys’ game to follow.
Charger C-team wins
LIGONIER — West Noble’s C-team defeated Goshen 26-23 on Monday. Freshman Bradyn Barth had 19 points to lead the Chargers.
Wrestling
Fremont 3-2 at West Noble Duals
LIGONIER — Fremont went 3-2 in the West Noble Super Duals Saturday.
The Eagles defeated Concord, Bremen and Mishawaka Marian. Fremont lost to Jimtown 55-15 and fell to NorthWood 39-30.
Aidan Hawkins (132 poiunds) and RJ Dilbone (220) both went 5-0 on the day for the Eagles. Zak Pica (126) and Jacob Behm (195) both went 4-1.
DeKalb wins one at Snider Saturday
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb won 40-33 over Northrop, but lost 57-21 to Snider and 39-30 to Norwell in a triple dual hosted by Snider Saturday.
Gavin Hopkins (145) and Landon Armstrong (285) both went 3-0 for the day for the Barons. Braylon Meyer (106), Nick Dove (113), Braxton Miller (132) and Carter Miller (220) each won two matches.
On Thursday, DeKalb lost its senior night match 45-25 to New Haven. Dove won by major decision for the Barons, and Meyer, Braxton Miller and Rafe Worman (160) were winners by decision. Carson Hicks and Caleb Hermey won by pin to give DeKalb’s junior varsity a 12-6 win over the Bulldogs.
Norwell 39, DeKalb 30
182 — Capps (Nwl) FF. 195 — Q. Drieband (Nwl) FF. 220 — C. Miller (DK) pin Tomasek 1:03. 285 — Armstrong (DK) maj. dec. Luther 10-0. 106 — Smithley (Nwl) dec. Meyer 10-6. 113 — Dove (DK) pin C. Drieband :13. 120 — Eddy (DK) dec. Stevens 4-3. 126 — Walker (Nwl) FF. 132 — B. Miller (DK) maj. dec. Lewis 14-3. 138 — Ringer (Nwl) pin Arnett 3:18. 145 — Hopkins (DK) dec. Behning 6-2. 152 — Knepper (DK) maj. dec. McCabe 9-1. 160 — Johnson (Nwl) pin Worman 4:38. 170 — Kahn (Nwl) pin Snyder 3:21. JV DeKalb 6, Norwell 5: 113 — Bennett (Nwl) tech. fall Hicks. 220 — Hermey (DK) pin Roller.
Snider 57, DeKalb 21
195 — Hernandez (Sni) FF. 220 — C. Miller (DK) pin Wortman 2:09. 285 — Armstrong (DK) pin Dodson :35. 106 — Meyer (DK) dec. Sharp 10-8. 113 — Alphonse (Sni) pin Dove 3:26. 120 — Lapsley (Sni) pin Eddy 4:43. 126 — Lawson (Sni) FF. 132 — Shelton (Sni) pin B. Miller 3:23. 138 — Williams (Sni) pin Arnett :57. 145 — Hopkins (DK) pin Mitchell 1:58. 152 — Talamentez (Sni) dec. Knepper 8-6 OT. 160 — Spencer (Sni) FF. 170 — Kreager (Sni) pin Snyder 1:22. 182 — Clawson (Sni) FF. JV DeKalb 6, Snider 0: 285 — Leming (DK) pin Graham.
DeKalb 40, Northrop 33
220 — Hinton (Nrp) dec. C. Miller 17-11. 285 — Armstrong (DK) pin Shipe :30. 106 — Meyer (DK) maj. dec. Clark 11-2. 113 — Dove (DK) pin Malomboza :57. 120 — Sheppard (Nrp) pin Hicks :53. 126 — Linnemeier (Nrp) pin Eddy 2:31. 132 — B. Miller (DK) pin Phan :37. 138 — Arnett (DK) FF. 145 — Hopkins (DK) FF. 152 — Mudrack (Nrp) pin Knepper 3:04. 160 — J. Smith (Nrp) FF. 170 — Snyder (DK) FF. 182 — E. Smith (Nrp) FF. 195 — Double FF.
Blazers drop three duals on Saturday
FORT WAYNE — Eastside lost three duals on Saturday at Bishop Dwenger.
The Blazers lost to Leo 56-22, South Adams 59-24, and the host Saints 58-24.
Bowling Auburn Bowl top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top scores from the week of Jan. 4.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week honors went to Matt Lauer for men (133 pins over average), Dola Mooney for women (103) and Matthew Becker for youth (109).
MEN: Moose — Tim Klinker 256. Booster — Matt Haiflich 287, 714 series, Matt Liggett 283, 740 series, Gary Gatchell 279, Billy Zink 277, Joey Glover 258, Nick Payton 255, Mike Handley 255, Mike Hasselman 251. Pizza, Pins & Suds — Jeff Gottschalk 257. Bowlers & Bowlerettes — Jerry Baker 267.
WOMEN: Moose — Rachael Gardner 245, 662 series, Jennifer Moring 202, Darcie Pettit 202. Booster — Heather Newman 214, 561 series, Annette Brumbaugh 213, Dawn Simmons 208, 551 series, Nycole Adcox 568 series. Industrial — Sheila Surfus 204, 528 series, Nel Kneubuhler 519 series. Thursday Night Ladies — Lauren Flewelling 212.
YOUTH: Majors — Gavin Fites 267, 661 series, Xander Webb 241, 692 series, Austin Wilson 232, 635 series, Madison Flaugh 221, 572 series, Eddie Gowgiel 620 series.
