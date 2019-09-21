LIGONIER — For many years, West Noble’s cross country course has hosted the Northeast Corner Conference Meet and IHSAA sectional and regional meets.
But the West Noble Invitational meant the most to Chuck Schlemmer.
“This was his day,” West Noble athletic director Tom Schermerhorn said. “He would have absolutely loved this day.”
The West Noble Invitational was named in Schlemmer’s honor Saturday morning before the races began. It is now called the Chuck Schlemmer Memorial Cross Country Invitational at West Noble.
With Schlemmer in mind, the meet was adjusted where the high school ladies first, both varsity and and junior varsity.
Schlemmer, the longtime teacher and girls cross country coach at West Noble, died on Aug. 21 from his injuries when he was hit by a truck on Aug. 16. There will be some physical enhancements to the Chargers’ course that will honor Schlemmer, including a couple of maple trees and new bridge.
“He loved running, He loved coaching his girls. He loved this community,” Schermerhorn said. “We’re going to celebrate this and keep his legacy alive.”
The 49th annual invitational drew many strong teams from in and around Fort Wayne. It goes head-to-head with the New Prairie Invitational, which is Indiana’s high school-only athletic event. But the old West Noble Invitational is special in its own way, especially to those who knew Schlemmer.
“He will always be missed,” Charger boys cross country coach Rusty Emmert. “Not only was he a great coach, he was a friend.”
Garrett coach Jim Petre said, “To rename this meet is a pretty neat thing to do.. Chuck was such a good guy. He meant a lot to many.
“It’s fun to come out here against tough competition. We saw a potential state champion.
Last year’s state runner-up Erin Strzelecki, a senior from Bishop Dwenger, won the girls’ race in 17 minutes, 53.6 seconds. The Saints won the sixth runner tiebreaker over Homestead after the two teams scored 38 points.
The Charger boys were second to Homestead, 37-85. Senior Colten Cripe finished sixth to lead West Noble in 16:37.7. Southwood junior Braden Sweet won in 16:21.2.
“We’re really committed to having a quality season,” Emmert said. “The pack is closing the gap. Colten is working his tail off and is leading by example.”
West Noble had six guys in the top 26. That includes senior Abraham Longoria in 14th place at 17:03.2, senior Nathan Mast in 18th at 17:22.4, freshman Austin Cripe in 23rd at 17:35.1, junior Isaac Flora in 17:35.5, and ninth grader Grant Flora in 26th at 17:37.9.
Two of the area’s stronger boys runners fared well. Eastside senior Gezahagne Biddle placed 10th in 16:54.8, and Lakeland junior Lucas Begly was 15th in 17:08.4. They both had big final kicks to pass some people down the final stretch.
“It’s hard. People were trying to push me, But I did good,” Biddle said.
Begly said, “I could have done better. But I’m sitting good where I’m at. I need to focus more on my last couple of races.”
Lakeland was ninth with 325, and Churubusco was 12th in with 371. Garrett was 15th ahead of the Blazers, 421-437.
Sam Keily was 44th in 18:03.5 to lead the Eagles. Sophomore Tanner McMain paced the Railroaders in 46th place in 18:07.7.
Central Noble did not have enough runners for a team score. Senior Jakob Copas led the Cougars in 79th place in 18:58.5. Sophomore Jordan Fulton led Hamilton in 194th place in 20:46.5, and freshman Kawliga Glasgo led Prairie Heights in 199th in 20:50.8.
Goshen was third with 118 points, followed by Columbia City (120) and Bishop Dwenger (126) to round out the top five.
In the girls’ meet, Leo was third with 164, Fort Wayne South Side was fourth, getting past Columbia City, 186-187.
Garrett was ninth. West Noble lost out on a tiebreaker for 10th place with Carroll as they both had 261. CN was 16th with 429, followed by Prairie Heights (431) and Lakeland (467).
“It was a good showing by our girls,” Petre said of his Railroaders. “I’m happy with the outcome heading into conference and sectional.
The top three (sophomore Nataley Armstrong and juniors Madilyn Malcolm and Valencia Placencia) were really solid. They were nursing some things, but they competed.”
Armstrong finished 18th in 21:01.6, just behind West Noble’s Yarency Murillo in 17th place. Malcolm was 33rd in 21:47.1, followed by Placencia in 21:48.4.
Other leaders from area teams were Central Noble senior Kylie Zumbrun in 61st in 22:49.3, Prairie Heights sophomore Roshelle Bell in 64th in 22:53.1, Churubusco sophomore Katie Graft in 65th in 22:55, Lakeland’s Monica Guzman in 78th at 23:19.
Eastside freshman Kennedy Helbert was 163rd in 26:11.1. Hamilton’s Meghyn McMullen was 235th in 35:43.6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.