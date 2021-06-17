DAYTON, Ohio — The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost to Dayton 3-2 on Wednesday night.
Dragon starter Noah Davis (1-4) shut out Fort Wayne on one hit over six innings to get his first win of the season. He struck out seven and walked one.
Dayton scored two runs in the fourth inning to take a 3-0 lead.
The TinCaps broke through against Dragon reliever Matt Gill with a run each in the seventh and eighth innings.
Grant Little singled with two outs in the seventh inning to score Seamus Curran, and Justin Lopez singled with two outs in the eighth to score Reinaldo Ilarraza to get Fort Wayne within a run.
Francis Peguero pitched to four batters to get four outs for his fourth save of the season for Dayton.
Matt Waldron (2-2) started and took the loss for Fort Wayne. He allowed three runs (one earned) and seven hits in six innings. He struck out four, walked one and had a balk.
The TinCaps will play at Dayton today at 7:05 p.m.
