Prep Boys Golf
Barons lead area teams at Hawk Invite
KENDALLVILLE — Leo hosted the Hawk Invitational Tuesday at Noble Hawk Golf Links and DeKalb led area teams with a fourth-place finish with 329.
Westview was sixth with 353, which was two shots ahead of sixth-place Angola. Fremont was ninth with 400, followed by Garrett with 408.
Carroll won the tournament with 295. Leo was second with 299 and South Bend St. Joseph’s was third with 322. Individual medalist was Leo’s Justin Hicks with a 2-under par 69.
Jack McComb was fourth overall with a 73 to lead the Barons. Gavin Morr was 14th with an 81.
DeKalb also had 86 from Grant McAfee, 89 from Kyle Toyias and 91 from William Potter. Another Baron played in Bo Potter and he shot a 92 as an individual.
Westview had 84 from Carl Miller, 87 from Wade Springer, 91s from Logan Schwartz and Nathan Miller and 98 from Landon Bennett.
Caleb Price led the Hornets with a 77 and was 10th overall. Angola also had 90 from Mason Gruner, 92 from Gage Hankey, 96 from Walker Blaschak and 98 from AJ Hersel.
Fremont was led by a 94 from Lukas Berlew and a 97 from Josh Sherbondy. The Eagles also had 103 from Jake Allman, 106 from Luke Campbell and 107 from Alex Chilenski.
The Railroaders were paced by Thomas Loeffler’s 94 and Logan Borns’ 95. Garrett also had 108 from Jacob Borns, 111 from Brady Cook and 116 from Noah Dapp.
Lakers fall in sectional prep at Northridge
MIDDLEBURY — Lakeland lost to sectional rival Northridge 337-349 in an 18-hole match Tuesday on their sectional course at Meadow Valley.
Laker sophomore Ben Keil was medalist with an even par 72. Lakeland ends its regular season at 13-3.
Ty Miller fired an 81 and Brock Reschly shot 83 to lead the Raiders (13-4).
The Lakers also had Tommy Curtis with an 86, Nate Keil with a 95, Carson Aldrich with a 96, Luke Franke with 103 and Carter Loveall with 133.
Both teams will play in the Northridge Sectional on Friday.
Cougars topped by Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY — Central Noble lost to Columbia City 148-227 Tuesday at Eagle Glen.
The Eagles won all 15 of their dual matches this spring. Andrew Hedrick and former Angola High School student Drew Dunham were co-medalists with 36s to lead Columbia City.
High Schools Fremont’s spring and senior athletic awards night Wednesday
FREMONT — Fremont High School will hold its spring sports and senior athletic awards program on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The program will begin in the FHS gymnasium, then each individual sport will go to separate areas throughout the school for its own recognition of its teams and athletes.
Everyone who attends the program needs to enter the school through the main entrance, Door H1. Masks will be required.
