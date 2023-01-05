Prep Boys Basketball West Noble senior Cripe named IBCA Player of the Week
West Noble senior guard Austin Cripe was named Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Boys Basketball Player of the Week in District 1 for his efforts from Dec. 19-31.
Cripe had 34 points and six rebounds for the Chargers in their 71-58 loss to Blackhawk Christian last Friday at Trine University.
Cripe had 36 points in West Noble’s 57-49 home overtime win over Northeast Corner Conference rival Prairie Heights on Dec. 21. He became the Charger boys’ all-time leading scorer.
College Basketball Yoder returning to northeast Indiana at Saint Francis
Former Westview great Charlie Yoder announced on Twitter @CharlieYoder5 on Monday that he will transfer to the University of Saint Francis, an NAIA program in Fort Wayne.
Yoder averaged 11.3 and 3.4 rebounds per game at NCAA Division I Incarnate Word, Texas, this season before entering the transfer portal in early December. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Yoder will play for coach Chad LaCross with the Cougars. LaCross was an Indiana All-Star out of East Noble in 1997 and went on to be a three-time NAIA All-American at Angola’s Tri-State University (now called Trine University).
Freeman honored at Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio — Senior guard Sydney Freeman was recently named Ohio’s CollegeAdvantage Female Student-Athlete of the Week at the University of Dayton for contests held from Dec. 19 to New Year’s Day.
Freeman, a Central Noble High School graduate, averaged 17 points, 8.5 assists and four rebounds per game in two wins for the Flyers against George Mason and Cedarville (Ohio). She had 18 points, 11 assists and six rebounds in Dayton’s 94-58 home win over Cedarville on Dec. 29.
Bowling Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its best scores from the week of Dec. 26.
Bowlers of the week were Sam Titus for men (150 points over average) and Maggie Johnson for women (114).
MEN: Moose — Matt David 285, Ryan David 268, 717 series, Dave Thies 267, Jim Smith 257. Booster — Terry West 300, Jason Courtney 268, Tim Klinker 267, Kyle Baker 266, Brian Mapes 258, Austin Groff 257. Industrial — Brian Titus 300, Sam Titus 259, Gary Thompson 257. Friday Trio — Dan Hartleroad 268, 721 series, Ray Pence 266, Hayden Cowan 256.
WOMEN: Moose — Rachael Gardner 216, 537 series, Maggie Johnson 200, 522 series, Willa Thompson 512 series. Booster — Dawn Simmons 211, 596 series, Heather Newman 206, 564 series, Cheyenne Woods 533 series. Thursday Ladies — Monica Dietrich 200.
Youth Basketball Fremont league hosting shootout
FREMONT — The Fremont Youth League is seeking boys and girls school teams for grades 3-5 to take part in a basketball shootout on Feb. 4, at Fremont Middle School.
No team registration fee will be charged. General admission is $5.
For more information, text or call Nancy Hefley at 668-9352 or email fremontkidsbasketball@gmail.com.
Prep Girls Basketball Warriors defeat Career Academy
EMMA — Westview defeated South Bend Career Academy 52-12 in a nonconference game Thursday night to improve to 7-9 on the season.
Mykayla Mast led the Warriors with a game-high 22 points and Morgan Riegsecker added 10.
The Trailblazers (5-10) were led by Adreania Hyde with six points.
Churubusco lost to Manchester
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco lost to Manchester 66-59 in a non-conference game on Wednesday.
Brookelynn Buzzard had 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Squires, who snapped a losing streak at four games. The Eagles are 3-11.
