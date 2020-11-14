The 2020 girls golf season was highlighted by the best area golfer returning for her senior season and a team that surprisingly beat the area’s best team and won its first sectional title.
There was only one area golfer to make it to the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals at Prairie View this season, and it was her second consecutive appearance. Lakeland senior Madison Keil, who recently signed to play golf at Valparaiso University, is the 2020 KPC Media All-Area Girls Golf Prep of the Year for the second straight year.
Keil was with the Laker program from the beginning and was the clear-cut leader for the last two seasons, taking them to back-to-back Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championships. After finishing in second in 2019, she was the individual medalist at the conference tournament this season.
Keil finished in fourth place at the East Noble Sectional with a 78 and was the top individual to advance to regionals without a team. At the East Noble Regional, she came off the course with a 76 and was the second individual to advance to the state finals.
Keil finished tied for 33rd at the state finals in 2019 and tied for 35th this past season.
It was a special year for the Fremont girls golf team, and its coach Eric Wirick earned Coach of the Year honors because of it.
It won its first team sectional title at Zollner Golf Course in Angola. The Eagles edged out Bishop Dwenger by three strokes. At the East Noble Regional, the Eagles finished 12th in an 18-team field.
Fremont also won the Northeast Corner Conference season title with a perfect 8-0 record. It used its home course at Lake James to its advantage and beat Lakeland in August and Garrett by one stroke after tying them a few days prior at the NECC Tournament.
The magic to Fremont’s season was its depth. It had three different golfers that could have led them any given night, and two of them made the All-Area team.
Here’s how the rest of the KPC All-Area Girls Golf team shakes out:
Bailey Hartsough, Sr., Lakeland
After a year off from the sport, Hartsough joined the Lakeland girls golf for her senior year and made quite a difference. She provided depth for the Lakers, and she finished second at NECC Tournament with 87 to make the all-conference team. She had a 9-hole average of 46.3 and an 18-hole average of 92.1.
Sadie Edsall, Sr., Lakeland
Edsall finished out her Laker career with a solid senior season and ended it with a personal record 87 at the East Noble sectional. She made the All-NECC team when she tied for third at the conference tournament at Garrett Country Club with an 88. Edsall had a 9-hole average of 46.6 and an 18-hole average of 94.4 for the 2020 season.
Katie Baker, Jr., Fremont
Baker came up big in the big tournaments for the Eagles. She led them to their first sectional title while shooting an 86 at Zollner Golf Course. Baker also led Fremont to a second-place finish at the NECC tournament. She tied for third at conference to earn All-NECC honors. She finished the season with a 45 9-hole average and an 18-hole average of 89.
Halle Taner, Sr., Fremont
As the Eagles lone senior, she was always right behind Baker helping out the Eagles bring home some hardware. She made the all-conference team after placing 12th. Taner carded a 93 at the East Noble Regional. She finished the 2020 season with a 9-hole average of 44 and an 18-hole average of 96.
Sarah Cooper, Sr., Garrett
Cooper led the way for Garrett in the final season of her prep career. She tied for third with an 88 on her home course to all-conference recognition. She was the champion at the Bellmont Invitational. Cooper was the medalist in 10 out of Garrett’s 12 regular season matches. She tied for fifth at the Angola Sectional with an 89, three strokes away from the last regional qualifier. Cooper also made the ICGSA All-State Academic Team.
Abby Weaver, Jr., Garrett
Weaver helped the Railroaders be competitive this season. She finished second or third in nine of the 12 regular season matches for Garrett. Her best 18-hole finish was third at the Bellmont Invitational. She received an All-NECC patch after shooting a 92 for ninth.
Carly Turner, Sr., East Noble
Turner made the all-area team once again in her final prep golf season. She finished the 2020 season with a 9-hole average score of 42. She earned the most individual medalist awards over the course of the season for the Knights.
Jasmine Freeman, Sr., East Noble
Freeman came on strong at the end for the Knights. Her 9-hole average was 45 for the 2020 season, but she was playing her best at the end of the season. She earned honorable mention at the Northeast 8 Conference Tournament with a 91. Freeman was one stroke away from being a regional qualifier. She shot an 86 at the East Noble Sectional.
Kayla Desper, Sr., East Noble
Desper finished her East Noble career by making the All-Northeast 8 Coference second team after shooting at 90 for 11th place. She ended up with a 9-hole average of 44 for the season.
Lillie Cone, So., DeKalb
Cone finished with an 85 at the Northeast 8 Conference meet and was good enough for second team all-conference. At the Angola Sectional, she shot another 85 to earn the individual sectional championship and advance to the East Noble regional. Once there, she carded an 86.
Kayla, Fleming, Sr., DeKalb
Fleming earned first team All-Northeast 8 honors after she shot an 84 at Cross Creek in Decatur. She recently signed to play golf at Indiana University South Bend. She was a regional qualifier with her teammate Cone after scoring an 86 at the Angola Sectional. At the East Noble Regional, Fleming finished with an 84.
Renae Meek, Sr., Prairie Heights
Meek, along with her teammate Haylee Henderson, helped push the Panthers to a fourth-place finish at the NECC Tournament. Meek made the all-conference team after shooting a 90 for sixth place. At the East Noble Sectional, Meek was just a few strokes from being a regional qualifier. She carded an 88.
Haylee Henderson, Sr., Prairie Heights
Henderson was seventh at the NECC Tournament with a 91 and earned all-conference honors. She was even closer to being a regional qualifier than her teammate. Henderson finished her high school career with an 87 at Cobblestone, two strokes away from the last regional qualifier.
Molly Geiger, Sr., Churubusco
Geiger went out on a high note for Churubusco girls golf. The senior Eagle came in eighth place and make the all-conference team at the NECC Tournament with a 92. Geiger fired off an 80 at the East Noble Sectional and was the second individual to qualify for regionals. She scored a 95 at the East Noble Regional.
Honorable mentions were Fremont’s Kenadee Porath, West Noble’s Kacee Click, Prairie Heights’ Amelia Johnston, Lakeland’s Kylee Watkins and Tatum Retterbush.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.