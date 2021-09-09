The Northeast 8 started conference play last week, and Northeast Corner Conference divisional play starts this week, including the game that has played a large role in deciding the Small Division since 2014, when the conference split back into two divisions.
Eastside has won the division outright five times and shared it in 2017 with Churubusco and Central Noble. The Eagles have won it outright just once, in 2018.
Tonight’s matchup in Turtletown will go a long way in deciding the division championship.
East Noble at DeKalb
Records: Class 4A No. 6 East Noble 2-0, 1-0 Northeast 8, DeKalb 0-3, 0-1 NE8
Last week: The Knights beat Huntington North 57-13. The Barons lost 13-10 in double overtime at New Haven.
Last meeting: East Noble beat DeKalb 14-7 in Class 4A sectional semifinals on Oct. 30, 2020.
The Knights proved that their Week 1 offensive output wasn’t a fluke. The offense scored 42 straight points to open last Friday’s game against the Vikings and finished with 459 total yards.
East Noble showed it could be more balanced with sophomore quarterback Zander Brazel throwing for 198 yards and two touchdowns. He also showed off his running skills with three rushing touchdowns.
The DeKalb defense has three of the conference’s top tacklers. Nate Williams leads the Baron with 36 tackles, nine for loss. Mitch Snyder and Landon Armstrong nearly have 30 tackles as well.
The Knights defense will attempt to slow down the Baron offense, which is tops for passing offense in the Northeast 8 Conference, led by Tegan Irk at 512 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. One way to stop Irk is put pressure on him with its experienced defensive line. East Noble has nine sacks through two games, led by Bryce Charles with three.
Eastside at Churubusco
Records:
Class 2A No. 6 Eastside 3-0, Class 1A No. 14 Churubusco 2-1.
Last week: The Blazers defeated West Noble 48-13. The Eagles beat Garrett 42-19.
Last meeting: Eastside shut out Churubusco 26-0 on Sept. 11, 2020.
This game is as good as it gets when talking about divisional play in the Northeast Corner Conference. Whoever wins will have a big leg up in the Small Division.
Churubusco is led by the one-two running back combination of juniors Wyatt Marks (43 rushes, 157 yards) and Riley Buroff (24 rushes, 149 yards). Sophomore Weston Rinker has gained 89 yards in 21 attempts.
Buroff has completed 15-of-24 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns. His favorite target has been senior Nick Nondorf, who has caught six passes for 106 yards.
Senior Hunter Bianski is the Eagles’ top defender with 36 total tackles and three sacks. Rinker has 3.5 sacks and an interception. Cullen Blake, a sophomore, has 34 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks. Nondorf has picked off two passes.
Quarterback Laban Davis poses a solid two-way threat, throwing for 434 yards, including seven touchdowns, while running for 427 yards and six scores. Dax Holman has run for 260 yards for the Blazers.
They run behind a veteran offensive line that includes Gunnar Czaja, Isaiah Fuentes, Matt Jacobs, Dane Sebert and others.
Gavin Wallace has caught eight passes for 143 yards and four scores.
Defensively, junior Dackotia Reed (22 total tackles), senior Kyler Bibbee (21 tackles), juniors Briar Munsey (19), Holman and Carsen Jacobs (17 each) are Eastside’s key stoppers. Munsey has picked off two passes and senior Bobby Davis has recovered two fumbles.
Garrett at Lakeland
Records: Garrett 2-1, Lakeland 1-2.
Last week: The Railroaders lost 42-19 to Churubusco. The Lakers beat Prairie Heights 34-0.
Last meeting: Garrett defeated Lakeland 38-19 on Sept. 11, 2020.
The Lakers are developing some consistency and have plenty of seniors who are helping to make that possible. The Railroaders won’t be the only team on Laker Field tonight with a bunch of seniors.
Lakeland’s top three tacklers are seniors in Carlos Espino (18), Evan Clark (14, including 11 assists) and Caleb Sellers (12, including eight assists). Sellers is complementing speedy Khamron Malaivanh by running for 143 yards and averaging 7.9 yards per carry. Twelfth grader Mark Burlew had 11 catches for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Seniors are owning a turnaround in LaGrange.
Was the third quarter at home against Churubusco an aberration or cause for concern for Garrett? Moments of inconsistent play or Lakeland beating the Railroaders to the punch will give the Lakers the advantage.
Neither team is setting the world on fire offensively. Garrett is averaging 251 yards of total offense per game while Lakeland is averaging 197.4 yards per game.
For the Big Train, sophomore Aaden Lytle is completing 63% of his passes (34-54) for 384 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He has also run for five touchdowns.
Junior Robert Koskie has 302 yards rushing at 3.9 yards per carry and three scores for Garrett. Malaivanh has 196 rushing yards for the Lakers at 3.6 yards per carry and one TD.
The Railroaders’ top receivers are senior Christian Hess with 17 receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns and classmate Trey Richards with seven catches for 117 yards. Richards also has 35 total tackles, including 21 solos, and two pass breakups.
Senior Lukas Swager and junior Cody Bickley each have 29 total tackles for Garrett. Swager has 16 solos and a sack, and Bickley has 17 assists and three quarterback hurries.
Prairie Heights at Central Noble
Records: Prairie Heights 2-1, Central Noble 3-0
Last week: The Panthers fell 34-0 to Lakeland. Central Noble downed Fairfield 35-14.
Last meeting: Central Noble blanked Prairie Heights 27-0 on Sept. 11, 2020.
The Panthers look to rebound after a shutout loss to rival Lakeland, while the Cougars will try to continue their impressive run to start the season. Central Noble has won its last seven games over Prairie Heights.
The Cougars have been dominant in the running game and have topped 1,000 yards as a team. Will Hoover is up to 653 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns through three games.
Heights need to get Cam Hall and Jaden Daniels going in the run game and keep the chains moving. The duo has 379 rushing yards and six touchdowns combined but were held in check last week. They will be running into a defense that has four players with multiple tackles for loss, led by Lane Norris will four.
Hunter Allen has 5.5 tackles for loss for the Panthers, and Justus Spriggs has four, as well as three sacks.
Angola at West Noble
Records: Angola 1-2, West Noble 1-2
Last week: The Hornets lost to Chelsea (Mich.) 42-14. The Chargers fell to Eastside 48-13.
Last meeting: Angola shut out West Noble 41-0 on Sept. 11, 2020.
The Hornets played elite competition to past two weeks in Chelsea and Leo. However, despite being outmanned in the trenches, they grew from one week to the next.
Angola showed more fight and resistance while developing more balance on offense against the Bulldogs. After giving up big runs around every other play against the Lions in a 50-10 loss two weeks ago, the Hornets did a better job of making Chelsea earn what it got.
Sophomore tight end Lane King became a major target for Angola quarterback Tyler Call last week. King caught six passes for 52 yards.
The Chargers will need to control the ball, win the field position battle and match the Hornets’ intensity and physicality.
This will also be a game where two of the area’s better placekickers will face off. Charger senior Julio Macias is an NCAA Division I prospect. All 13 of his kickoffs have been touchbacks, and he has made 3-of-4 field-goal attempts with a long of 47 yards. Angola senior Brandon Villafuerte is also a very competent kicker.
Fairfield at Fremont
Records: Fairfield 0-3, Fremont 2-1
Media: Fremont Eagles Network on YouTube
Last week: The Falcons lost 35-14 to Central Noble. The Eagles defeated Christel House at Indianapolis Manual 38-8.
Last meeting: Fairfield defeated Fremont 44-13 on Sept. 11, 2020.
Something is amiss with the Falcons. They lost a lot of good players to graduation from their 2020 team that had a perfect regular season, including quarterback Cory Lantz and a couple more of their better rushers.
Fairfield started with losses to Class 5A programs Goshen and South Bend Adams at home. The RedHawks and Eagles may have some kind of athletic advantage, but they are not considered juggernauts.
It was thought that the defense was ahead of the offense at Fairfield and being physical was still a part of its identity. Then Central Noble, specifically Will Hoover, runs it down the Falcons’ throats last week.
Still, this is a major test for Fremont. It’s a young team up front that is a little nicked up, and it has to deal with the deceptive triple-option offense and an angry Fairfield squad who sees the opportunity to flex its muscle that it hasn’t had all season long.
Really interested to see how long the Eagles can hold up and compete against the Falcons.
