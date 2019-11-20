Softball
Ex-DeKalb High star Shonka gets Indiana Tech team award
FORT WAYNE — Former DeKalb softball standout Amanda Shonka received the team mental attitude award at Indiana Tech last spring.
Shonka started 25 games for the Warriors and hit .257 with a home run, five doubles and 10 RBIs. As a pitcher she was 9-9 with a 4.02 ERA in 22 appearances, 19 as a starter. She had six complete games, two shutouts and 43 strikeouts.
In her freshman season, Shonka was the team’s defensive player of the year.
Girls Soccer Baron players compete in North-South game
DANVILLE — DeKalb’s Hope Lewis and Charity Lewis took part in the Indiana Elite Girls Soccer Showcase Sunday.
Hope Lewis had a goal and two assists to help the North all-stars beat the South 4-2. Both Baron players were starters for the North.
Girls Basketball Railroaders roll at Fort Wayne North Side
FORT WAYNE — Garrett defeated Fort Wayne North Side 77-18 in a non-conference game Tuesday night. This is the Railroaders’ third straight victory to start the season.
The Railroaders jumped out to an early lead using their pressure defense to control the game.
North Side will host East Noble on Saturday.
Lakewood captures first win of the season
EMMA — Lakewood Park Christian earned its first win of the season Tuesday night, defeating Westview 58-50.
Chloe Jolloff led for Panther scorers in double figures with 22 points. Taylor Gerke scored 14, and Mackenzie Shepherd and Frannie Talarico had 11 points each. Lakewood Park is 1-3.
The Warriors are 0-4.
Lady Eagles lose a close one over Braves
FORT WAYNE — Two evenly matched teams battled to the final buzzer Tuesday night with Blackhawk Christian (3-2) coming out on top 56-55 over Fremont (1-3).
The Eagles held a slim two point lead at halftime before playing almost even basketball with the Braves over the final two quarters.
The Eagles were led by Samantha Kuhn with 16 points, 12 rebounds and two assists. Kuhn shot 46% from the field.
Macayla Guthrie also had double figures with 10 points on the night. The remaining scoring was rounded out by Jada Rhonehouse and Maddie Beeman with seven points each, Madeyln Cress with six points, Olivia Dornbush with four, Katie Berlew with four and Eva Foulk with one.
The Braves were led by Hailee Kline with 20 points.
Prairie Heights falls to Woodlan on the road
WOODBURN — The Prairie Heights Panthers traveled to Woodlan High School Tuesday night for a girls basketball contest
The Panthers fell 55-40. Bowling
Auburn Bowl’s best scores reported
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top efforts for the week of Nov. 11.
Papa John’s Bowlers of the week were Gary Bolton for the men (157 pins over average), Katrina Nickerson for the women (134) and Madison Flaugh for youth (134).
MEN: Moose — Dave Thies 279, 703 series, Bill Spice 256, John Cain 703 series. Booster — Jon David 279, Gary Bolton 279, 736 series, Chad Griffith 279, 777 series, Jeffrey Griffith 279, 711 series, Rocky Sattison 268 (716 series), Kevin Likes 267, Jon Wallace 259, Kris Purdy 258, Jim Smith 257, Matthew Patrick 256, Tyler Woodward 252. Northeast Indiana Classic — Josh West 259. Tommy Etgen 256, Jason Flaugh 700 series. Masters & Slaves — Nick Thrush 259.
WOMEN: Moose — Katrina Nickerson 221, 608 series. Booster — Sandra Plummer 242, 570 series, Dawn Simmons 213, 565 series, Jen Moring 554 series. Friday Recreation — Nel Kneubuhler 206. Masters & Slaves — Sandra Plummer 235, 584 series, Jen Moring 203, 551 series, Sara Roth 548 series.
YOUTH: Northeast Indiana Classic — Ethan Pfeiffer 252, Skyler Plummer 239, 648 series, Madison Flaugh 204. Majors — Coby Wade 247, 621 series, Skyler Plummer 245, 685 series, Xander Webb 245, Madison Flaugh 245, 662 series, 704 series, EmmaRose Gowgiel 221. Juli Plummer 212, 560 series, Hope Moring 203, Jalyn Baxter 201, Gaven Fites 619 series.
