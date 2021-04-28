Boys Prep Golf
Hornets defeat Chargers, Marines
ANGOLA — Angola won a three-team Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday, shooting 176 on the front nine at Glendarin Hills.
West Noble was second with 202, and Hamilton had 258.
Caleb Price was medalist with a 40 to lead the Hornets (4-1, 3-1 NECC).
Angola also had 43 from AJ Hersel, 46 from Mason Gruner, 47 from Gage Hankey and 52 from Aiden Koch.
Brockton Miller fired 42 and Brayden Bohde shot 44 to lead the Chargers. West Noble also had 57 from Luke Schermerhorn, 59 from Rodrigo Melchor and 61 from Brenden Parson.
The Marines had 63 from Ryan Cool, 64 from Kody Ellert, 65 from Caleb Creager, and 66s from Chase Hill and Konstantine.
Angola’s junior varsity team shot 214. Walker Blaschak led the Hornets with 47, and Ethan Plush had 54.
Fremont gains two NECC victories
ANGOLA — Fremont shot 210 on the back nine at Lake James to get past Garrett and Prairie Heights in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday.
The Railroaders were second with 212, and the Panthers had 218.
Lukas Berlew led the Eagles with a 49.
Girls Tennis Warriors fall at Fairfield
BENTON — Westview lost to Fairfield 4-1 in a key Northeast Corner Conference matchup on Thursday.
The Warriors’ lone win came at No. 1 doubles where Hallie Mast and Ella Clark won in straight sets. Westview is 5-2, 4-1 in the NECC.
Fairfield won the junior varsity dual 4-1. Westview’s only victory came at No. 2 doubles.
The Warriors hosted Angola on Wednesday. The Hornets led 2-1 before rain suspended play. No date has yet been announced on when that dual will finish.
Fairfield 4, Westview 1
Singles: 1. Addison Mast (FF) def. Paige Riegsecker 6-0, 6-1. 2. Faith Bontrager (FF) def. Maddie Stults 6-4, 6-1. 3. Elyse Yoder (FF) def. Nicole Miller 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Hallie Mast-Ella Clark (WV) def. Chloe Yoder-Iris Miller 6-3, 6-4. 2. Paige Simmons-Krystal Yoder (FF) def. Lillian Eash-Rochelle Miller 6-4, 6-2.
Prep Baseball Homestead edges Barons in slugfest
WATERLOO — Homestead scored 13 runs in the first three innings, then held on for a 14-13 win over DeKalb Wednesday.
The Barons (7-5) scored nine runs in the fourth to cut the Spartans’ lead to 14-11, and DeKalb scored single runs in the sixth and seventh, but fell short.
Alex Leslie had a double and a single with four RBIs for DeKalb. Aric Ehmke also had two hits. Kaden Greer and Logan Greer also doubled.
Bryce Dobson pitched three scoreless innings in relief for the Barons with two strikeouts.
Hornet JVs top East Noble
KENDALLVILLE — Angola defeated East Noble 4-1 in a junior varsity game on Wednesday.
Both teams scored their first run in the sixth, then the Hornets scored three times in the top of the seventh inning to break the 1-1 tie.
Three Hornet pitchers combined to throw a two-hitter. Eli Hendrickson started and shut out the Knights on one hit over the first four innings. He walked two and struck out six. Braden Mowery got the final four outs without allowing a run or a hit to get the win in relief.
Dylan Grubb was 4-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in for Angola.
East Noble starting pitcher Drew Rhodes threw five shutout innings. He allowed four hits and one walk and struck out five. Charles Gabet was the losing pitcher in relief.
Trevor Marcellus had both hit for the Knights and scored EN’s lone run.
Prep Gymnastics Lakers Byler, Schiffli All-Americans
LAGRANGE — Lakeland’s Emily Byler and Emma Schiffli received All-American honors by the National High School Gymnastics Association from this past winter season.
The senior Byler and the freshman Schiffli were recognized as Academic All-Americans for both having better than a 3.75 grade point average as a varsity competitor.
Byler received All-American recognition for the vault with an average score of 9.10. The qualifying average was 8.70.
Byler and Schiffli were the Lakers’ leading all-around gymnasts this past season. Byler will graduate from Lakeland in June and plans to attend the University of South Alabama and will major in Biomedical Sciences.
